Thursday Roundup: The week in Oregon sports

At this point they are guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but the question is going to be whether the Ducks can find enough consistency on offense to get more than a game or two into the tournament before bowing out. The team goes to ‘sleep’ for long stretches during games – even against Indiana recently – and then seems to catch a spark and make a really good run. That might work in a first round matchup against some opponents, but it is not a recipe for a deep tournament run.

With one game left in the regular season, the men’s basketball team had been one that is an enigma. Often, watching the team, you would never know that they have won 22 out of 30 games this season – but when they are on, they look like an elite defense.





I will be curious to watch how Dana Altman adjusts the lineup and rotations in the tournament. He is a good enough coach to find that right combination to make a run – and maybe that is why they have been so maddeningly inconsistent at times this season – Altman working with different rotations, different offensive sets, defensive rotations, and generally working to find that tournament level rotation.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

At the same time we watch Dana Altman and the men on a late season run (six straight headed to their game against Washington this weekend), the women’s team has also been better than expected. They’re nowhere near the level that they were in the 2019-20 season, but it is nice to see some life after the mess that has been the last couple of seasons.

I don’t know if this is a one season resurgence or a sign that maybe Kelly Graves has found a way to have more success in the post Sabrina Ionescu era. In many ways, this might be Graves’ best coaching effort during his Oregon tenure. Deja Kelly (11.8 ppg) is the only player on the team averaging double figures and the team is shooting less than 30% from behind the three-point line.

I don’t know that this team makes much of a post-season run, but this might at least be the season Graves needed to get the right blend of talent back to Eugene to see if the Ducks can get back to the top of their conference.

SOFTBALL TEAM Roars to 20-1 Start as Defining Weekend Looms

At 20-1, Oregon softball is off to one of the best starts in program history—and now the real test begins. The 12th-ranked Ducks host No. 8 Florida State and rival Oregon State this weekend at the Jane Sanders Classic, looking to prove their hot start is no fluke.

The formula so far? Relentless speed, unexpected power, and shutdown pitching. Oregon leads the nation with 81 stolen bases, led by Kai Luschar’s 23, and ranks fourth nationally with 36 home runs—58% of which have come from freshmen. Rylee McCoy leads the team with nine homers, while Stefini Ma’ake has added eight.

In the circle, the Ducks boast a Big Ten-best 1.71 ERA, with Lyndsey Grein pacing the staff at 11-0 and 78 strikeouts. Oregon arms posted a 0.90 ERA during their first home weekend, setting the tone for what’s ahead.

And through it all, shortstop Paige Sinicki remains the anchor, making her 150th consecutive start last week.

Now comes a chance to make a statement. With Florida State and Oregon State on deck, the Ducks have an opportunity to show they’re not just off to a fast start—they’re built to last.

BASEBALL: Big Bats, Big Ten, Oregon Baseball Powers to 11-2 Start

Oregon baseball is off to a scorching 11-2 start, launching balls and expectations sky-high as the Ducks prepare for their first Big Ten Conference season. Opening league play with a trip to face USC, Oregon brings one of the nation’s most dangerous offenses to Southern California.

The numbers are staggering. The Ducks average 12.2 runs per game, have already crushed 31 home runs—third-most in the country—and are on pace to shatter program records. Mason Neville (7 HR) leads a lineup that features four players with five or more homers, while Dominic Hellman made national headlines with a two-grand-slam performance against Columbia.

But it’s not just the bats. Oregon’s pitching staff has been equally dominant. Grayson Grinsell, on the Golden Spikes watch list, has moved into the top 10 in career strikeouts at Oregon, while Collin Clarke has dazzled in the rotation with a 1.45 ERA.

Under Mark Wasikowski, the Ducks have turned into an offensive powerhouse, rewriting the record books with each passing season. Now, with their Big Ten debut underway and marquee series against rivals ahead, Oregon looks built for more than just a fast start—they're ready to make history.

TRACK AND FIELD

We will see if the Ducks can replicate their indoor success in the outdoor season, but there is a lot of promise with both the Men’s and Women’s programs and they could also propel what looks to be a really good spring for Oregon sports overall.

THE LINKS:

Flock Talk: The Waiting

Xavier Lherisse details commitment, strengthens East Coast pipeline

Oregon routs USC 82-61

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Separate Ways

DSA Inside Read: Spring Thoughts

Take Two: Recruiting Power Shift

Wednesday War Room: Spring QB Battle



