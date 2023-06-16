Oregon offered three-star offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia right before former O-line coach Adrian Klemm left to return to the NFL, but in a way the initially awkward timing worked out well.

Between the time when Klemm left and A'Lique Terry was hired to fill the position, graduate assistant Cutter Leftwich took over the communication with Garcia and has remained a presence in his recruitment, as has offensive analyst Mike Cavanaugh.

So the way Garcia sees it, he's got three offensive line coaches at Oregon he feels a strong connection with at this point, as he returns this weekend for his official visit.

"Mainly, I built a really strong relationship with coach Cutter Leftwich because Coach Klemm had left and he was holding it down there. Once coach A'lique Terry came in, me and him started building a strong relationship and it's been going really well ever since," Garcia told Duck Sports Authority this week. "They've definitely been keeping in contact -- they're one of the schools that have really been keeping in contact with me, making sure they're recruiting me well. I'm excited to get back out there.

"I think they've got really good coaches. I really like all three of the O-line coaches with Coach Terry, Coach Cutter and Coach Cav, so yeah, it's been good so far."