Oregon Collapses in Second Half, Falls to Michigan State for Fifth Straight

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Oregon let a 14-point halftime lead slip away Saturday, falling 86-74 to Michigan State at the Breslin Center. The Ducks, who led 50-36 at intermission, were outscored 50-24 in the second half as their losing streak stretched to five games.

Michigan State (19-4) capitalized on Oregon’s cold shooting and defensive breakdowns, mounting a furious comeback fueled by Jase Richardson’s game-high 29 points. The Spartans shot 53.3% from the field after halftime and hit 14 of 14 free throws in the second half to seal the victory.

Oregon (16-8) appeared in control early, with Jackson Shelstad leading the way. The freshman guard finished with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Ducks built their first-half lead behind a strong shooting performance. Oregon shot 50% (10-of-20) from deep in the opening 20 minutes but managed just 37% overall for the game.

The momentum swung quickly after the break. Michigan State opened the second half on an 8-0 run, cutting the deficit to single digits within three minutes. Oregon’s offense stalled, committing eight turnovers while making just six second-half field goals. The Spartans took their first lead at 64-62 with 10:05 remaining when Jaxon Kohler converted a three-point play off an offensive rebound.

From there, the Spartans never trailed again. A 12-0 run midway through the second half stretched their advantage to 70-64, as Oregon failed to answer offensively. The Ducks missed eight of their final 10 shots, while Michigan State controlled the boards, outrebounding Oregon 40-27 overall and 10-4 on the offensive glass.

T.J. Bamba added nine points and six rebounds for Oregon, but the Ducks were unable to generate consistent offense down the stretch. Kwame Evans Jr. chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench, but the Ducks shot just 25% in the second half, including 0-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Richardson’s 29 points paced Michigan State, while Tre Holloman added 13 points and seven assists. Kohler finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, controlling the paint and forcing Oregon into difficult shots.

The Ducks' fifth straight loss will start to raise some questions about their NCAA Tournament hopes. Oregon will look to regroup when it returns home to face Northwestern Tuesday. Meanwhile, Michigan State notched a key conference win as it continues its push toward postseason play.

Game Stats:

Oregon: 39% FG (24-61), 37% 3PT (10-27), 70% FT (16-23)

Michigan State: 50% FG (27-54), 44% 3PT (8-18), 89% FT (24-27)

Rebounds: Michigan State 40, Oregon 27

Points in the Paint: Michigan State 28, Oregon 24

Second-Chance Points: Michigan State 14, Oregon 8





