Oregon continues to value versatility in Year 2 under Dan Lanning
For the first time this spring, media members were able to watch 11-on-11 periods during practice Thursday and though the team didn’t reveal much during that time, we did see a possible position change for Jamal Hill from safety to linebacker.
Just from looking at him, his added muscle over the offseason might mean that he had a heads-up that a switch could be coming especially with the number of defensive backs Oregon added from the transfer portal.
After practice, Hill’s possible new running mate at linebacker, Keith Brown, spoke about the change and added some details about how his experience will help him in the transition.
“Jamal looks like he came into it naturally. He already knows the defense because he played in the back end and it really relates the same way,” Brown said.
Someone else who understands position versatility well is senior defensive back Trikweze Bridges, who also talked to the media after practice about where he might be lined up this season.
“Knowing the calls and knowing what to do, and being able to move around to show my versatility – just being able to go to corner and safety,” Bridges said. “I get an equal amount of reps at both corner and safety.”
Positional versatility is something that Dan Lanning’s staff has emphasized heavily since he arrived in Eugene and new offensive line coach A’lique Terry’s philosophy is no different.
“That’s the beauty of spring ball because right now, a lot of these guys get to play a position they haven’t really played in the past,” Terry said. “Now you get a little bit more tools in your toolbox. That’s going to be huge for us – getting guys who can be versatile in multiple ways.”
Former five-star recruit sophomore Josh Connerly Jr. is someone who saw the field sparingly in his first season with the Ducks, but the word around the program is that he could very likely be the next great offensive lineman to come out of Oregon.
The teenager has stood out all spring because of the extra work he’s putting in and the fruits of his labor have been showing up on the practice field.
“He almost has feet like a safety or outside linebacker, he’s got power out of lineman. So he’s got the tools necessary to be another special force,” Terry said. “If one of the best players in your room is the hardest worker, it becomes contagious.”
It’s without a doubt, much easier to coach a group of veterans when one of the younger guys in the room shows so much promise and consistent work ethic, and Connerly’s progression from spring camp to the start of the season will be one of the most intriguing things to look at.
According to Connerly, Terry’s coaching style is “a lot different from what [he’s] had.”
“A lot of energy like literally day to night, consistent energy,” Connerly said. “He’s not really a huge yeller, but really wants to make sure you hear the message.”