For the first time this spring, media members were able to watch 11-on-11 periods during practice Thursday and though the team didn’t reveal much during that time, we did see a possible position change for Jamal Hill from safety to linebacker.

Just from looking at him, his added muscle over the offseason might mean that he had a heads-up that a switch could be coming especially with the number of defensive backs Oregon added from the transfer portal.

After practice, Hill’s possible new running mate at linebacker, Keith Brown, spoke about the change and added some details about how his experience will help him in the transition.

“Jamal looks like he came into it naturally. He already knows the defense because he played in the back end and it really relates the same way,” Brown said.

Someone else who understands position versatility well is senior defensive back Trikweze Bridges, who also talked to the media after practice about where he might be lined up this season.

“Knowing the calls and knowing what to do, and being able to move around to show my versatility – just being able to go to corner and safety,” Bridges said. “I get an equal amount of reps at both corner and safety.”