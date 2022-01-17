Oregon lands commitment from 2022 OL recruit Kawika Rogers

Dan Lanning has landed his first 2022 high school commitment as the head coach at Oregon. Offensive lineman Kawika Rogers announced his pledge to the Ducks Monday afternoon after taking a visit to Eugene over the weekend. The three-star prospect checks in at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds.

Rogers finished up his senior season at Kapaa High School with a state championship in December allowing him to turn his full attention to the recruiting process.

He is now the second offensive lineman to commit to the Ducks in the 2022 class as Rogers joins high three-star signee Michael Wooten, who committed to Oregon last summer before signing with the program in December.

Associate head coach and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm served as the lead recruiter in Oregon's pursuit of Rogers. Klemm has connections to the state after playing his college career at the University of Hawaii.

Rogers is the 10th commitment overall for the Ducks in the class, but he is the already the fifth addition made to the program since Lanning and the new coaches came aboard.

He joins Auburn quarterback transfer Bo Nix, Washington defensive tackle transfer Sam "Taki" Taimani and Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez as the new additions for the upcoming season.

Oregon also recently landed a commitment from four-star defensive back Cole Martin, the son of current Ducks assistant Demetrice Martin.

Rogers will participate in this weekend's Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu.