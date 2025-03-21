Oregon men dominate Liberty in First Round Matchup 81-52

The 11th-seeded Ducks (24-11) used a blistering first half and a stifling defense to overwhelm 6th-seeded Liberty (26-9), advancing to the second round where they’ll face Arizona on Sunday.

SEATTLE (WA) — Jackson Shelstad scored 17 points and Oregon shot a scorching 54.4% from the field to roll past Liberty 81-52 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Shelstad connected on 7 of 11 shots and hit three of his four attempts from deep, leading an Oregon attack that knocked down 10 of 21 from beyond the arc. The Ducks built a 44-20 halftime lead and never looked back, stretching the margin to as much as 34 in the second half.

Oregon dominated on the glass, out-rebounding Liberty 43-27 and holding the Flames to just 32.8% shooting overall, including a dismal 8-for-37 (21.6%) from 3-point range.

Nate Bittle was a force inside for the Ducks, posting 14 points and 10 rebounds while adding a block and an assist. TJ Bamba added six points, four assists and a team-high four steals in a balanced performance. Eleven Oregon players scored in a game where the Ducks' bench produced 29 points.

Brandon Angel chipped in five points and three boards, while Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10, including a pair of early 3-pointers that helped Oregon pull away.

Liberty, which entered the tournament averaging over 75 points per game, never found its rhythm against Oregon’s length and pressure. The Flames missed their first eight shots and fell behind 13-2 within the first five minutes.

Junior forward Zach Cleveland led Liberty with 10 points and six rebounds. Kaden Metheny added nine points but went just 3-for-13 from the field. Freshman Brett Decker Jr. scored all eight of his points in the final two minutes.

After falling behind early, Liberty never led and didn’t cut the deficit below 20 after the break. Oregon turned 12 Liberty turnovers into 17 points and held the Flames to just two fast-break points.

The win marks Oregon’s third straight NCAA tournament victory dating back to their First Four win and Round of 64 triumph in 2021. It also extended Altman's record to 15-8 in March Madness games with the Ducks.

Oregon’s blend of experience and youthful energy was on full display as they pushed the tempo and shared the ball with 12 assists on 31 made field goals.

The Ducks will look to continue their run Sunday, with a chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2021.



