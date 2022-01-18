Oregon offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Freshman offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu is the latest Oregon player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as the roster continues to take shape under new head coach Dan Lanning. The Utah native and 2019 Ducks signee did not make appearance during his time with the team leaving him with four seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.

Sagapolu was listed at 6-foot-2 and 344 pounds during the 2021 season, but he didn't manage to crack the rotation along the offensive line and ultimately redshirted while dealing with an injury.

The former high three-star recruit is the eighth Oregon player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.

He picked the Ducks over several offers from across the country including offers from programs such as Utah, Nebraska, Virginia, Arizona, Washington State, BYU and Hawaii among others.

Sagapolu's final choices came down to in-state schools Utah and BYU in addition to the Ducks before he picked Oregon late in the process.

“What really stood out about Oregon is just the love that they have been showing me and my family," he told Duck Sports Authority at the time. "One of my biggest things for college is the feeling of being at home; I don’t want to just walk into a place unless I feel comfortable and that is something that I really felt when I was there.”

The Ducks have had 10 players enter transfer portal since the fall, but two of them ultimately decided to return.

The NCAA Transfer Portal does not guarantee that a player will leave the program, and running backs Seven McGee and Sean Dollars are two players who ultimately decided to return to Oregon after previously entering the portal.

Sagapolu is the second offensive lineman to enter the portal in the last several months after freshman tackle Kingsley Suamataia decided to leave the Ducks during the season. He quickly made the decision to return home to Utah where he signed with BYU and enrolled for the spring semester.