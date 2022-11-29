For the second day in a row, a former top offensive recruit has announced his intentions to transfer from Oregon.

Running back Byron Cardwell tweeted Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal, which he'll be eligible to do starting Dec. 5.

Cardwell was a four-star prospect and the No. 14 RB in the 2021 recruiting class, out of San Diego. He had a highly-encouraging freshman season last year, rushing for 417 yards and 3 touchdowns on 6.8 yards per carry.

He looked poised to take over the Ducks' backfield with CJ Verdell moving on to take his shot at the NFL and Travis Dye transferring to USC.

But the new coaching staff reeled in running back transfers Bucky Irving from Minnesota and Noah Whittington from Western Kentucky, who ended up sharing most of the backfield work while Cardwell carried the ball just 11 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while also being limited to just 2 games due to injury.

His transfer announcement comes a day after wide receiver Dont'e Thornton's.



