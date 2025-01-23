Thursday Roundup: Polynesian Bowl rewind, big recruiting weekend ahead

While they can only play once, the inclusion at least allowed us a better glimpse into the next cycle—to see them in action and to get the chance to chat with them. Previously, this was something done right before the celebration dinner, but the pandemic changed that, and we sort of lost the opportunity to get to know some of the stars of the future. It was refreshing to see players from next year included. Interestingly, one of those players was the defensive MVP of the game—and he will be in town visiting Oregon this weekend.

Today for our week in review, we’re going to go back just a little further than a week. We skipped this last week as we worked on our Polynesian Bowl coverage. One of the things that really made the week better this year was the inclusion of 2026 prospects in the game.





Polynesian Bowl 2025: Showcasing Oregon’s Present and Future

The Polynesian Bowl is more than just another high-profile all-star event. Each January in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, top prospects gather not only to compete but also to celebrate the vibrant Polynesian heritage that has produced so many college and NFL stars. This year, Oregon signees and targets—from both the 2025 and 2026 classes—showed exactly why the Ducks remain a national force in recruiting.

Blending Culture and Competition

Beyond the on-field matchups, the Bowl embraces Polynesian customs through dance, local cuisine, and community service. Younger participants, such as defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (2026) and offensive lineman Keenyi “Keen Eye” Pepe (2026), spoke of how meaningful it was to immerse themselves in island traditions—learning the haka, meeting local families, and absorbing lessons that transcend football.

Veteran mentors, including Polynesian Football Hall of Famers, led drills and film sessions, giving players a taste of NFL-level coaching. Defensive lineman James “Tank” Carrington (2026) saw this as a chance to “better myself throughout the week,” focusing on technique and consistency against elite opposition. By the time game day arrived, these prospects had spent a week sharpening their skills and forging bonds that could carry into their college careers.

Oregon’s Offensive Firepower

Dakorien Moore (2025 Wide Receiver)

A standout receiver from Duncanville, Texas, Dakorien Moore arrived in Honolulu with a reputation for big-play ability. At practice, he made a leaping, contested grab that some scouts called the week’s top highlight. Already enrolled early at Oregon, Moore has embraced the Ducks’ culture, praising head coach Dan Lanning’s winning mentality and wide receivers coach Junior Adams’s steady communication. Moore’s speed and ball skills hint at an immediate impact in Eugene—especially since Oregon has openings at receiver.

Offensive Linemen: Building the Trenches

Oregon’s success starts up front, and the Ducks continued a strong tradition of recruiting versatile linemen.

Doug Utu (2025 Signee) At 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds, Utu has the size, agility, and confidence to compete for early playing time. A Bishop Gorman product, he cited the “brotherhood” of Oregon as a key factor in his decision. Having enrolled early, Utu endures intense 6 a.m. workouts under strength coach Love, but he remains “all in,” determined to seize a spot on the depth chart.



Ziyarre Addison (2025 Signee) Perhaps the most driven lineman in Hawaiʻi, Addison practiced like he had everything to prove. Coaches praised his athleticism and willingness to learn, while Hawaiʻi’s Governor, Josh Green, applauded Addison’s community-minded spirit after a visit to Shriners Children’s hospital. With a near 6-foot-10 wingspan, Addison’s upside is clear, and he has already begun recruiting other blue-chip prospects to join him at Oregon.



Alai Kalaniuvalu (2025 Signee) Another Bishop Gorman standout, Kalaniuvalu played center in high school and projects there long-term. Though highly rated, he won’t arrive in Eugene for a few years—he’s headed on a two-year Latter-day Saints mission. Still, he spoke glowingly of Oregon’s coaching staff, saying they can “help me pursue my dreams, which is to play in the NFL.”

Defensive Talent on Display

Deuce Geralds (2026 Defensive Tackle Target)

One of the 2026 players now getting national buzz, Deuce Geralds stole the show in early drills by winning a “fastest man” competition—an impressive feat for a nose tackle. He praised Dan Lanning’s energy, recalling how Lanning recruited him at Georgia. Geralds is visiting Oregon on January 25th for a junior day and sees a major opportunity in the Ducks’ move to the Big Ten, where his raw strength and speed could thrive.

James “Tank” Carrington (2026 Defensive Lineman)

Nicknamed “Tank” for his compact but powerful build, Carrington has played at major programs like St. Frances Academy and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. At the Bowl, he frequently drew double-teams yet still found ways to disrupt offenses. Oregon is among the schools he texts with daily, drawn by what he calls a “family” culture. Coaches view his wrestling background and unstoppable motor as potent traits for a dominant interior defender.

Underclassmen Rising

Tradarian Ball (2026 Running Back Commit)

One of Oregon’s youngest commits, Tradarian Ball hails from Texarkana, Texas, where Ducks legend LaMichael James once starred. Ball’s ability to line up in the slot or the backfield has coaches raving. Even at a lean 180 pounds, he flashed physical running between the tackles and excellent hands outside. “I’m really two different people,” he joked, describing his dual-threat identity. At the Polynesian Bowl—where he played despite being a junior—Ball held his own, absorbing lessons against older defenders.

Keenyi Pepe (2026 Offensive Lineman)

From IMG Academy, Pepe carries a towering frame, easily over 6-foot-5, and moves fluidly in pass sets. Oregon’s staff has recruited him since middle school; he notes how comfortable he feels among the Ducks’ large Polynesian community. Despite being in the 2026 class, Pepe looked ready to compete immediately in drills. He plans to take an official visit to Eugene in the summer, calling the Ducks’ culture a “winning” one that values growth and camaraderie.

Brock Harris (2026 Tight End)

A native Oregonian now in Utah, Harris stands 6-foot-6 and impressed with a large catch radius and smooth routes. Despite a lingering hand injury, he showed no trouble hauling in contested balls. Having grown up a diehard Ducks fan, Harris has family back in Portland and has maintained close contact with Oregon’s coaches. He expects to commit in the near future—likely before the start of his junior season—and Oregon is a prime contender.

Looking Ahead: Ducks on the Rise

Multiple players praised Dan Lanning’s authenticity and clear vision for the program. Others lauded position coaches like Rashad Samples and A’lique Terry for making them “feel at home” during visits and consistently following up to check on prospects. While distance remains a consideration for some, Oregon’s strong national recruiting presence and move to the Big Ten continue to expand its reach.

The Polynesian Bowl provided a unique vantage point for Oregon fans. The blend of 2025 signees—like Addison and Utu—alongside emerging 2026 talents—such as Geralds, Ball, and Pepe—revealed a pipeline of gifted athletes who value both a winning culture and a genuine sense of family.

As this year’s Polynesian Bowl festivities wrapped up, one storyline stood out: Oregon’s name kept popping up in conversations, underscoring the Ducks’ reputation for “doing things right.” Whether it was a top-60 lineman like Addison engaging with Shriners Hospital patients or an up-and-coming star like Geralds openly discussing his excitement to visit Eugene, the consistent theme was that Oregon’s influence reaches beyond the field.

In the end, the 2025 Polynesian Bowl felt like a glimpse into Eugene’s future—an early look at the next wave of Ducks primed to make an impact on Saturdays. It also reminded us that culture, brotherhood, and authenticity are just as important as flashy uniforms and high-tech facilities. For Oregon, this combination of competitive excellence and genuine community has proven to be the ultimate draw, promising that the program’s pipeline will remain stocked with top-tier talent for years to come.



