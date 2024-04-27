The best gauge of a college football program's success attracting elite talent is in how many of its players get the call to the NFL.

Well, Oregon set a program record Saturday as it finished the 2024 NFL Draft with eight selections.

After quarterback Bo Nix was selected 12th overall in the first round Thursday by the Denver Broncos and center Jackson Powers-Johnson went in the second round (44th overall) to the Las Vegas Raiders, six more Ducks were picked on the final day of the draft Saturday.

It started with a run on Ducks on the fourth round with wide receiver Troy Franklin (Pick 102 to the Denver Broncos), defensive back Khyree Jackson (Pick 108 to the Minnesota Vikings, defensive end Brandon Dorlus (Pick 109 to the Atlanta Falcons), defensive back Evan Williams (Pick 111 to the Green Bay Packers) and running back Bucky Irving (Pick 125 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) all going with a short span.

Linebacker Jamal Hill then capped it off for Oregon when the Houston Texans took him in the sixth round with the 188th overall selection.

“You’re so thrilled for people that work their tails off for an opportunity and compete so hard for the Oregon Ducks,” coach Dan Lanning said. “For that to turn into future success for them, that’s something we’re really excited about. Those guys put blood, sweat and tears into their efforts here and I know that's going to carry over well. There’s some NFL teams getting really good players.”

The biggest surprise of that group was Franklin falling all the way to that fourth round.

Lanning was asked his reaction to that after the spring game.

“Yeah, I am certainly surprised that some teams missed on an opportunity to get him, but I know that Troy is going to make the best of the opportunity that he got and I think he's going to a great team with coaches that understand his strengths and he's getting to play with his former quarterback," Lanning said. "You can sit here and worry about what everybody else and their situation is, but I'm excited about the situation that Troy is walking into.”

Lanning added that he had a feeling Frankling and Nix might be linked back up in Denver.

“I thought that might play out, having some late-night conversations with teams about our guys," he said. "Getting to share those moments with these players, I feel like it’s a small piece we can give back for all they’ve done for us. Seeing some dreams live out is pretty awesome, especially when you can be there with the family and experience it firsthand.”

Catch up on the rest of our draft coverage:

-Denver Broncos explain why Oregon QB Bo Nix was their guy

-Jackson Powers-Johnson becomes Oregon's highest-drafted center ever

-Troy Franklin joins Bo Nix in Denver as five Ducks drafted in fourth round