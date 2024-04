Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft ended with many -- certainly, all Oregon fans -- wondering how Ducks star wide receiver Troy Franklin was still on the board.

Well, he didn't have to wait long Saturday, at least.

The Denver Broncos traded three later draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks to move up and select Franklin with the second pick of the fourth round -- No. 102 overall -- reuniting him with quarterback Bo Nix, who went to the Broncos with the 12th overall pick Thursday.

Franklin's selection started a run on Ducks as cornerback Khyree Jackson was drafted six spots later (No. 108 overall) by the Minnesota Vikings, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus went next (No. 109) to the Atlanta Falcons, safety Evan Williams went two picks later (No. 111) to the Green Bay Packers and running back Bucky Irving was drafted later in that fourth round (No. 125) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And in the sixth round, the Houston Texans drafted Ducks linebacker Jamal Hill 188th overall.

Those six join Nix and center Jackson Powers-Johnson (second round, No. 44 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders), giving the Ducks eight draft picks so far.