QUAAAACK: Dutch Horisk Scouting Report
COMMITMENT IMPACTOregon football continued its recruiting momentum with a significant addition to the class of 2026, securing a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Dutch Horisk out of Bellf...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news