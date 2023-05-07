Oregon's latest commitment is one of highest rated in the class and a prospect the Ducks have been hoping to land for quite some time. Four-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu announced his commitment to Oregon on Sunday morning over a bevy of other programs including Ohio State, Tennessee and nearby Maryland plus many more.

The four-star recruit from Baltimore made multiple visits to Eugene and became a top priority in the class for cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin. Obidegwu previously released a top-7 list that featured the Ducks the schools listed above plus Oregon, USC, Michigan and Alabama.

Dan Lanning and his staff managed to separate themselves from the group with the early success Oregon has had under the group.

"Coach Lanning is my guy," Obidegwu said when he released his list back in February. "He's a great guy. I talk to him a lot and he's a really genuine guy. Oregon's facilities are crazy and they program is building now. It was coach Lanning's first year and they had 10 wins."

Obidegwu is the third highest-rated commitment for the Ducks in the 2024 class behind Rivals100 receivers Tyseer Denmark and Jordan Anderson. He sits one spot ahead of defensive lineman Tionne Gray, whom the Ducks flipped from in-state program Missouri last month.

Oregon now has 11 commitments in the class and ranks seventh among all programs in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2024. The Ducks' commanding lead in the Pac-12 rankings also continues to grow with the team now having over 900 points more than the second highest-ranked team in the conference, Arizona, which has five commitments so far.

Obidegwu is the second defensive back to commit to Oregon for 2024 joining Texas safety Aaron Flowers in that group. The Ducks have now added six commitments over the last month with three four-star prospects among that bunch.