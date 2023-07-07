Oregon's recruiting class continues to move on an incline, and Friday the Ducks added the highest-rated piece of the puzzle so far for the 2024 class. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly linebacker Dylan Williams has committed to play for Dan Lanning's program picking Oregon over a final group that included Michigan State, Miami, Washington and UCLA.

The one-time USC commit backed off his earlier pledge to the Trojans in October, and at that point it didn't take much time for the Ducks to become a major player in his recruitment.

Williams made several trips to Eugene over the course of his recruitment including an official visit just last month. He also took official visits to Michigan State, UCLA and Washington before arriving at his decision.

Alabama, Penn State and Michigan were part of his previously-announced top seven as well.

"It's pretty simple, if you want to play defense and you want to stay out west, you go to Oregon," Williams said after announcing his commitment exclusively with Rivals. "There is no better development. With coach Lanning's background, coach Tosh Lupoi and coach B-Mike (Brian Michalowski), I feel like we're about to take over. We're about to bring a natty back west. We're about to take over the West for sure."