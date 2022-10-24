In recent weeks, Iapani Laloulu's recruitment felt like it would end with the four-star offensive lineman from Hawaii committing to the Ducks. All the right elements have been in place. He is a prospect at a position of need, he has a family connection to Oregon's team and the staff has made him a priority.

Monday, all the speculation about his future ended as the 107th-ranked prospect in the 2023 class announced his commitment to the Ducks over other offers that includes programs such as Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Hawaii, Arizona, Cal and others.

Laloulu will have an opportunity to play alongside his brother, Faaope, who is currently a sophomore offensive lineman with the Ducks.

The four-star offensive guard made the move back to Farrington High School this season after playing at St. Louis High School in Honolulu. Laloulu is currently rated as the top-rated 2023 prospect in Hawaii by Rivals plus he is the seventh-ranked offensive guard in the class.

Despite being highly regarded, the 6-foot-2 lineman did not see the typical wave of interest come his way from around the country. Arizona emerged as an early leader for Laloulu, and he made his first official visit to that school in the summer.

He didn't take his second official visit until he trekked out to Eugene for an official trip with the Ducks a few weeks ago when Oregon hosted Stanford.

Laloulu is now the 21st commitment for the Ducks in the 2023 class, which is now ranked 11th overall and first in the Pac-12 by Rivals. Its newest commitment helped Oregon jump over USC for the top spot in the conference rankings.

The senior offensive lineman is the second recruit to give the Ducks his commitment after their win over No. 9 UCLA on Saturday. Four-star 2024 tight end A.J. Pugliano gave the program his pledge Monday morning.

The last three commits in the 2023 class have all been offensive lineman as Laloulu joins a group that also includes California recruits Lipe Moala and Bryce Boulton.