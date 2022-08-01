QUAAACK: 2023 DE Terrance Green commits to Oregon

“I would say the coaches and the constant communication,” he said about what separated Oregon. “All the defensive minds on the staff like coach Tosh [Lupoi], coach Tony Tuioti, coach [Dan] Lanning coming fresh off a natty. So, really that and all the people he has around him.”

Green prioritized player development and relationships throughout his recruitment, and those two factors ultimately played the biggest role in the big defensive lineman deciding on the Ducks.

Monday afternoon, Green made the news official that he will be joining the Ducks as the latest member of their 2023 class. The 6-foot-5 recruit pushed the date of his announcement back by a couple days to coincide with his mom’s birthday, and his present to her is that he will be joining a program that he believes will help him eventually be able to take care of his mom by helping him achieve his dream of reaching the NFL.

When defensive lineman Terrance Green left Eugene in late June after his official visit to Oregon it was clear that the Ducks were going to be a factor in his recruitment until the end and appeared to be the leader. The Cypress (Texas) Cy Woods standout recruit eventually trimmed his list to five options including Oregon, Texas, Miami, Michigan State and Florida.

Green built a strong connection with the defensive staff at Oregon, and he believes strongly in the plan the Ducks have for him and his future at the college level.

“Really just being used in any way I need to being versatile and being able to do that which will make me more valuable when it comes time for the draft,” he said. “Defensive end and DT if I need to in certain packages, but really a stud end.”

Outside of Texas, the other four schools on Green’s short list were going to take him quite a long way away from home. It was something he kept on his mind, but finding the right fit no matter where it was in the country always played a larger role in his decision.

The move to Eugene will take him more than 2,000 miles away from his home in Cypress, but with his mom’s full support it made it an easier decision to leave what he’s known.

“Distance for me never really mattered,” he said. “ ... My mom supports me whether I stay or leave, and to have that means a lot. Distance never really mattered.”

Green’s decision to commit to Oregon comes a month before the start of his senior season. Getting his choice made now will give the new Ducks commit an opportunity to put his full focus on the upcoming season without worrying about recruiting. That is a big relief for the high three-star prospect who picked offers from many top programs across the country.

“To be able to focus on my senior season is huge,” he said. “I won’t have to worry about doing all the calling after games. I’ll just be able to focus on my craft and make sure I’m leaving my team the right way, and make sure that we get a deep run in the playoffs and hopefully get to the state championship.”

Green is now the 12th commitment for Oregon in the 2023 class and the third defensive lineman to join the group alongside Tevita Pome’e and Teitum Tuioti. Eight of Oregon’s 12 commitments are slated to play on the defensive side of the ball in college.

USC, Baylor, Auburn, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Washington, TCU and Kansas State are some of the other programs that offered Green before he arrived at his decision Monday.