QUAAACK: 2023 receiver Kenyon Sadiq commits to Oregon

When three-star pass catcher Kenyon Sadiq recently released his top three schools Oregon was not part of the list. However, recruitments can sometimes be a bit misleading. Monday, the 6-foot-3 prospect from Idaho changed course as he announced his commitment to the Ducks over a final group that included Washington, Iowa State and Michigan.

The 2023 receiver, who is expected to play tight end for the Ducks, visited Oregon earlier in the year as Sadiq made several trips to the top schools involved in his recruitment. He ended up with options all over the country with additional offers from programs such as Texas, Stanford, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Kansas State, Colorado and BYU among others.

Ultimately, he took official visits to the top three schools he listed – UW, Iowa State and Michigan.

In the end, however, the appeal of staying closer to home and suiting up for the Ducks won out and he is now the 15th commitment for Dan Lanning's program in the 2023 class.

By committing to Oregon, Sadiq accomplishes his goal of committing before the start of his senior season at Skyline High School where he caught 78 passes for 1,162 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior in 2021.

Sadiq's first game of the season will take place next Friday.

Oregon has only landed commitments from a handful of offensive prospects in the class, but each of them have been impactful decisions led by five-star quarterback Dante Moore. Sadiq is the third pass catcher to give the Ducks' his pledge in the cycle joining Rivals250 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey and former Oklahoma commit and high three-star receiver Ashton Cozart.

Sadiq is the second recruit to commit to Oregon in the last week after California linebacker Jerry Mixon announced his choice in favor of the Ducks on Friday. Lanning's team has picked up commitments from four prospects since the beginning of August.