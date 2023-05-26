Oregon has already built one of the top recruiting classes for 2024, but the Ducks are wasting no time in doing the same for the next group.

Florida center prospect Chavez "Sandman" Thompson announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday giving the program its second member of the 2025 class. The high three-star offensive lineman from Melbourne-Eau Gallie High School added his offer from the Ducks back in February, and since that time his stock has only continued to rise.

Ultimately, he landed offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Mississippi State and Iowa State plus in-state schools such as Florida State, Miami and UCF before deciding to make the move across the country to play in Eugene.

Oregon has continued to focus on offensive line recruiting under new coach A'lique Terry with West Coast prospects Fox Crader and Trent Ferguson already on board for the 2024 class.

Thompson joins fellow Floridian Dallas Wilson as the second member of the 2025 class for the Ducks. Wilson, a four-star receiver from Tampa, committed to Oregon in January.