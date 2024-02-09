Fresh off wrapping up the best recruiting class in the Pac-12 and No. 6 nationally in the 2024 cycle, Oregon is already off to a fast start with the 2025 class.

Three-star defensive end Matt Johnson, out of Concord, California, became the Ducks’ fifth 2025 commit Friday, announcing his decision after taking a visit to Eugene last weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect already holds 14 offers and could see his stock continue to grow over this next year.

But didn’t need to wait around to see what else developed, deciding after his Ducks visit that he’d found his next home.

Johnson joins four-star QB Akili Smith Jr. (San Diego), four-star WRs Adrian Wilson (Pflugerville, Texas) and Dallas Wilson (Tampa, Florida) and three-star OL Chavez Thompson (Melbourne, Florida) as early commits to Oregon’s 2025 class, which ranks 8th so far in the Rivals team rankings.

Watch Johnson’s highlights here: