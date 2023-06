Clackamas High School offensive lineman Devin Brooks had been set to see each of the top contenders in the race for his commitment this month. He previously visited each of Oregon, USC and Washington previously, but each program had been set to host him once again before the high three-star prospect reached a decision.

Instead, USC and the Huskies aren't likely to get that chance after the 2024 prospect announced his commitment to Oregon following an official visit this weekend.

Brooks is the 15th commitment for the Ducks in what is becoming a historic class for the program. Dan Lanning and his staff already have the group sitting at No. 6 overall in the Rivals team recruiting rankings with an added boost from Brooks' pledge Sunday.