A commitment date of June 17th has been set for Rivals250 athlete Boo Carter, the No. 125 player in the 2024 recruiting class. Carter released a Top 5 back on December 27th that consists of Ohio State, Oregon, Colorado, Tennessee, and Michigan. That list remains unchanged as the four-star prospect will announce his decision in New York City at the 40/40 Club, an upscale lounge owned by renowned rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur Jay-Z. Definitely a setting fit for one of the nation's premier athletes among the high school ranks. Now that the stage is set, it's time to take a look at each of Carter's finalists and Rank the Contenders.

1. Tennessee

It's the local program that has returned to the national spotlight after an 11-2 season. The Volunteers were one of Carter's first offers and he's been on campus numerous times for football games, basketball games, and unofficial visits. He was recently back in Knoxville at the end of May for their 865 Day event. It would be a natural fit for Carter to represent the home state program as its current wave of success continues to trend upward under Josh Heupel. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLREPORT.COM

2. Michigan

3. Colorado

The Buffaloes are definitely the wild card option among Carter's top programs. The Rivals250 talent has taken two visits to Boulder this year, a trip that spanned three days back in January and a return visit in April for the Buffaloes spring game. Deion Sanders has previously created recruiting buzz when Travis Hunter, the No.1 player in the 2022 class, committed to Jackson State. Prime Time is hoping to make another splash by making Carter the centerpiece of his 2024 class at Colorado. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSREPORT.COM

4. Ohio State

Carter was offered by the Buckeyes during his visit for the Michigan game back on November 26th and has maintained a good rapport with running backs coach Tony Alford throughout the process. Ohio State is recruiting Carter as a running back, which shows just how much of a versatile skill set he possesses. However, I'm putting the Buckeyes in fourth place due to lack of recent visits. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

5. Oregon