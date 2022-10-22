Recap: No. 10 Oregon hands No. 9 UCLA its first loss
Jacob Hamre
Staff writer
Bo Nix didn’t look like himself on the Ducks' opening drive Saturday. The opposing Bruins created some uncharacteristic pressure, resulting in a couple of incomplete passes. Oregon managed a field goal after a false start penalty on second-and-1 derailed the drive. UCLA matched with an impressive drive being stalled out because of penalty issues as well.
That was as long as Nix needed to get back into the swing of things.
The two teams came into the game known for scoring with ease. That was once again clear Saturday in what ended up as a 45-30 win for the Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12).
When Nix marched down the field for a touchdown drive, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson responded in a seemingly quicker fashion. That was until Troy Franklin became involved.
Oregon’s leading receiver was the ultimate definition of a deep threat. He hauled in a 51-yard strike from Nix for the Ducks' second touchdown of the day and got back to work quickly.
After that score, the lead was back up to seven. Instead of giving the Bruins a chance to tie it up for a third straight drive, Lanning made one of his boldest play calls all season. An onside kick. Nothing special, just a simple 10-yard scribbler by Andrew Boyle that he ended up recovering himself.
The offense went back out there and continued to march down the field. It was too much for the Bruins, which picked up their first loss of the year.
Getting the ball back to Bo Nix as much as possible was the game plan. He turned his Pac-12 Player of the Year battle with Thompson-Robinson into a Heisman campaign. His five touchdowns were nothing new and it was more than enough to secure the big top-10 victory.
The offenses were on display in an instant. UCLA deferred and was given the option to match every Ducks score. Then, Dan Lanning decided not to give the ball back to Chip Kelly’s offense in the second quarter and instead went with a 10-yard kick up the middle early that was executed perfectly by Andrew Boyle. The backup kicker looked more like a gunner as he charged the ball right after it left his foot. He grabbed his own kick and set the Ducks up for early momentum.
Another game, another dominant performance from Bo Nix. After the first drive, Nix was locked in and threw for five touchdowns. He went without a score on the ground but used his legs wisely on multiple third and fourth down conversions.
Bryan Addison was questionable to play coming into the contest, but thankfully for Lanning's defense, he suited up. The safety was a ball hawk on Saturday, breaking up passes and intercepting Thompson-Robinson on fourth down inside the red zone. Addison, and the entire defense, contained the UCLA quarterback to the best of their ability.
The play of the game didn’t come on offense nor did it come on defense. The onside kick was the most impactful moment hands down. Lanning knew it was going to be a close contest with scoring drives plentiful on both sides. Stealing a possession early in the game helped the offense maintain its early success.
Why Oregon won the game
The Ducks won because their offense could not be stopped. No interceptions. No fumbles. And only one punt late in the fourth quarter. Oregon was able to put points on the scoreboard whenever it touched the ball, and the only negatives on that side were the penalties. Bo Nix outplayed Thompson-Robinson on Saturday and Oregon’s defense held up.