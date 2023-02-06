According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Oregon will have to search for a new offensive line coach this winter. First-year Ducks coach Adrian Klemm is reportedly moving back to the NFL after guiding Oregon's offensive line to a stellar season in 2022. Klemm, who returned to college to join Dan Lanning's staff, previously worked as an assistant offensive line coach (2019-20) and offensive line coach (2021) for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots recently hired Alabama's Bill O'Brien as its offensive coordinator sparking some staff changes in New England. Klemm had been rumored to be in contention for the offensive coordinator position with the franchise after the season and reportedly had a second interview after O'Brien was hired to his role.

Klemm has history with the Patriots as he has selected by Bill Belichick's team in the 2000 NFL Draft before embarking on a five-year career playing for the current New England head coach.

Oregon offered Klemm the opportunity to become associate head coach and run game coordinator when he joined Lanning's staff last winter. During the 2022 season, Oregon's offensive line became widely regarded as the top group in the country after allowing an FBS-low five sacks.

The Ducks also loaded up on offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting cycle adding five high school and junior college players highlighted by four-star guard Iapani Laloulu. In addition to those recruits, Klemm and Oregon added top transfers Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island) and Junior Angilau (Texas), both of whom are rated among the top 75 players in the Rivals transfer portal rankings.

The report of Klemm moving on from Oregon comes less than a week after Lanning told reporters that he "anticipate any changes" to his coaching staff this offseason.

Successful teams and seasons tend to bring coaching changes, and the Ducks have certainly not been spared from that after Lanning's first year leading the program. Klemm would be the third coach to be hired away this offseason.

Former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Oregon to become the head coach at Arizona State while safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge left the team to rejoin Dave Aranda at Baylor as that program's defensive coordinator.

Oregon brought in UTSA's Will Stein and Tulane's Chris Hampton to fill those respective roles on the staff.