The timing could be better, but the end result has seemed inevitable as of late. Oregon is expected to lose offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham with the 32-year-old Phoenix native reportedly set to be named the next head coach at Arizona State. Multiple national outlets are reporting that the Sun Devils have landed on the ASU alum as the successor to fired former head coach Herm Edwards.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday night that Dillingham was en route to Tempe after Oregon's loss to Oregon State earlier in the day with the expectation that he will be formally introduced as the team's next head coach on Sunday.

Dillingham is in his first season leading the Oregon offense after previously serving the same role at Florida State for two seasons. He has also been an offensive coordinator at Auburn and Memphis.

He previously served as an offensive assistant at his alma mater.