Rivals' Adam Gorney talks Dante Moore's upside, significance of commitment

Put in perspective how big this is for Oregon and what this new coaching staff is trying to build?

Gorney: "Yeah, it's absolutely massive. It cannot be understated in terms of its importance. Dante Moore legitimately might be the best quarterback in this class. He is certainly not the highest-profile name, but in terms of ability I thought he was the best quarterback at the Elite 11, he was phenomenal at the OT7 in Las Vegas and he picked Oregon because of the relationship he has with [offensive coordinator] Kenny Dillingham especially.

"Dillingham deserves a ton of credit in this recruitment because for one reason or another, he was kind of one of the only ones that stayed with Dante Moore from the beginning. When Josh Gattis left Michigan it was going to be very tough for Michigan to keep him home. Dante looked at Miami, but he didn't really get the feel for it there. When Notre Dame took 2024 quarterback CJ Carr, it felt like Dante felt a little undercut by that move, so that hurt Notre Dame. Texas A&M and LSU tried to come in late and there was interest there -- he visited -- but Kenny Dillingham from his time at Florida State was recruiting Dante Moore, when he got to Oregon it continued, Dante took a few visits out there and that's really what sold him on going to play for the Ducks."