BREAKING: Five-star QB Dante Moore announces commitment to Oregon

Friday may one day be looked back upon as pivotal moment in Oregon football history if coach Dan Lanning and this new Ducks coaching staff are able to leave their mark on the program in a big way.

Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham scored their biggest recruiting win yet as five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment to Oregon, as the Ducks beat out in-state Michigan for the Detroit standout.

Moore, who is ranked the No. 4 pro-style QB and the No. 9 overall national prospect in this 2023 recruiting class, announced his decision live on SportsCenter on Friday morning.

"Coach Lanning of course being the head coach he just came off a national championship so he knows what it takes to get to a national championship and what to build [into] a program. Coach Dillingham, I can say he's a great offensive coordinator and a great quarterback coach, and our bond has been going on for three-plus years now," Moore said on ESPN. "Like I said, they have a great staff, the playmakers there, of course everybody had the hashtag 'Dante to Dont'e'. They have a lot of playmakers, a lot of people to help me get to where I need to be."

RELATED: Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney puts Dante Moore's commitment in perspective | Relationships play key role as Moore commits to Oregon | WATCH: More than 10 minutes of Moore highlights from 7v7 and Elite 11 this summer

Moore referenced emerging sophomore wide receiver Dont'e Thornton, who along with sophomore wideout Troy Franklin and sophomore slot weapon Seven McGee form an exciting and explosive group of pass-catchers who will still be there when Moore arrives in 2023.

Meanwhile, that relationship with Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham might have been the biggest factor in this massive recruiting win for Oregon.

"The most important thing, of course, to me this whole recruiting process is of course going to a program that's going to develop quarterbacks," Moore said. "The main thing being a player going into high school and into college is development. Of course the other piece would be facility-wise, all the attributes to help me reach my goal through college ... having playmakers around you helping you be the best you can be on the field."