Rivals Rankings Week: Oregon-bound QB Dante Moore moves up to No. 2

The future of the Oregon offense will be built around five-star quarterback Dante Moore, and the Ducks scored a huge early victory in the Dan Lanning era by beating out many of the other top programs in the country to earn his commitment this summer. The Michigan native became the highest-rated quarterback to ever commit to the Ducks when he made that decision, and he could soon be the top-rated prospect to ever sign with the program if his upward trajectory continues.

Monday, Rivals released its updated list of top 20 recruits in the 2023 class and that means movement for some of the elite prospects in the group. Moore has put together an outstanding offseason at various camps and events leading to the future Oregon quarterback earning another bump up in ranking this time around.

The Detroit native is now the No. 2-ranked prospect in the class behind only Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning.

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney noted Monday that Moore’s “phenomenal arm and his accuracy could be the best in class” helping to propel him from the No. 9-spot on the list up to No. 2.

The move up to the second spot is significant for many reasons. Obviously, it will help the Ducks in the overall team rankings as they continue to build their 2023 recruiting class, but it could also signify one of the top pickups in program history.

Even when he was ranked at No. 9, Moore was already in line to be one of the top four recruits to join the Ducks in the Rivals era (since 2002). The move up to No. 2 means Moore is now tied with star defensive tackle Haloti Ngata as the highest-rated commits in program history.

The latest move already places Moore ahead of DeAnthony Thomas (No. 5) and Justin Flowe (No. 8) on the all-time commitment list.

Lanning has yet to coach his first game at Oregon, but he has quietly put away any hesitations about his hiring on the West Coast by attacking recruiting vigorously since his arrival in Eugene. The Ducks head coach, fresh off a national championship run at Georgia, has assembled a coaching staff with many top recruiters from across the country allowing the program to continue its impressive recruiting run.

“Across the board, all those guys are very aggressive recruiters,” Gorney previously told DSA. “They're young guys that are relatable to the players and I think that's only going to continue to pay dividends with what Oregon already offers from a facilities standpoint, we all know about the uniforms, NIL deals that are coming down. The future is very bright there."

Moore’s senior debut will come Aug. 26 as he begins his final season before making the move out west to Oregon. His move to No. 2 in the Rivals100 will become official later in the week when the complete rankings are released.