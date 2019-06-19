News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-19 08:35:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 ATH Shadrach Banks eyeing visits to LSU, West Coast

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Shadrach Banks made regional visits throughout the spring to schools like Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, but he's eyeing a more national travel plan over the next few weeks.The newly minted Rivals1...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}