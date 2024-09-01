"These are the schools that have shown the most love since I dropped the top 10," McCoy told Rivals . "These places are ones I can see myself at -- that recruited me not only as a player but as a person, too."

On LSU: "It's good to be at a program like that. It was crazy when LSU got involved. It made me feel like a neighborhood hero from Mississippi for people to look up at someone like Odell Beckham Jr. or Malik Nabers that came from LSU. Seeing what their program is like is crazy ... We get on the phone and we talk about life, our favorite food, anything but football. They're gonna be my parents at a college so I have to be able to talk to them, have outside relationships without football, and LSU is probably the biggest one ... we talk about everything."

On USC: "USC is USC. That 'V' doesn't mean 'victory' for no reason. Coach (Eric) Henderson, Coach (Anthony) Jones, Coach (D'Anton) Lynn. They text me every other day sending me messages, checking on me, and sending motivation. That plays a big part in our relationship. They think I can be a big part of the team. Even Lincoln Riley texts me every chance he gets to be a part of USC football, and that plays a big role, too. The top guys play at USC, so I feel like a neighborhood how they've offered me. It feels like I've accomplished something being from a small city."

On Oregon: "Oregon is just Oregon. They have always been one of my dream schools since I was little. From the DL coach, to the CB coach, to the RB coach, even the OL coach who doesn't like DL hits me up to check on me, see how I'm doing, how the school year is, and check on the family. They're pretty high on my radar. All of the players there have a winning mentality; there's no slack. They come out with the same energy as the coaches do in practice. When you're all on the same page, it's hard to get beat."

On Kentucky: "Coach Vince Marrows hits me up every day before practice and Kentucky is playing a big role in what I'm looking for -- for outside of football. They've been on my radar since I got the offer. I like the way their defensive linemen are real defensive linemen. They're down to play. They've got some dogs at Kentucky."

On Tennessee: "The conversations we have day to day, from Coach Chop (Levorn Harbin) to Coach Mack (Scanlon) or Coach (Liam) Ray, them coaching me up and helping me be better, showing me this is why you should be here -- that plays a big role in getting guys to the league. I could see myself there in Rocky Top. When you go, you wouldn't think it's Tennessee. It's different. When I first went it was crazy -- the weather, people, everybody respects everybody. I have good bonds there."

On Oklahoma: "Coach (Todd) Bates is on top of it. He's been on it. He just keeps it real. If you do something wrong, he'll tell you to keep your head up and fix it. He shows me how I can be different, be better, and he'll be real with you. He's always in coaching mode and that's a good way to recruit players. Bates and the whole staff -- from the safeties coach to the SAMs coach, all of them have been showing nothing but love since I got the offer. They love my potential there and they think they can add more and help my craft. Outside of football, they can help me become a better man. They've already helped me learn a lot."