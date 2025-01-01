VIDEO: Dan Lanning, Jeffrey Bassa, Dillon Gabriel post Rose Bowl

The trio met with media to discuss the 41-21 loss to Ohio State in teh Rose Bowl
The trio met with media to discuss the 41-21 loss to Ohio State in teh Rose Bowl
Today in Take Two, my thoughts on Cam Ward's decision, plus Jim Mora, Jr. might be drawing the wrong line in the sand.
Yesterday we previewed what to expect when Oregon has the ball in the Rose Bowl, today we flip the script.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning gives a little preview for Oregon ahead of Wednesday's Rose Bowl rematch with Ohio State.
Continuing our Rose Bowl coverage, today on the Inside Read we take a look at the Oregon offense vs. OSU defense.
Ajani Cornelius spoke with media about the focus and preparation from Los Angeles following Oregon's arrival.
Today in Take Two, my thoughts on Cam Ward's decision, plus Jim Mora, Jr. might be drawing the wrong line in the sand.
Yesterday we previewed what to expect when Oregon has the ball in the Rose Bowl, today we flip the script.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning gives a little preview for Oregon ahead of Wednesday's Rose Bowl rematch with Ohio State.