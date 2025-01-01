Rose Bowl Media Day

On Monday the Ducks had their turn for media day and we heard from head coach Dan Lanning along with several players. We have captured all of their interviews on video and included them below.
On Monday the Ducks had their turn for media day and we heard from head coach Dan Lanning along with several players. We have captured all of their interviews on video and included them below.
Oregon routs Weber State to close out non conference play. Oregon returns to action Thursday against Illinois at home.
Oregon's team connection, leadership, and adaptability drive their success, preparing them for the Rose Bowl.
Oregon leans on Good to Great principles, preparation, and execution to gear up for a focused Rose Bowl showdown.
After a difficult start to the season, resilience and adaptability crafted a path for Oregon to win the Big Ten title.
Today on the Sidewalk reflecting on a transformative season, resilience, community, and my own journey to the Rose Bowl.
Oregon routs Weber State to close out non conference play. Oregon returns to action Thursday against Illinois at home.
Oregon's team connection, leadership, and adaptability drive their success, preparing them for the Rose Bowl.
Oregon leans on Good to Great principles, preparation, and execution to gear up for a focused Rose Bowl showdown.