Thursday Roundup: Rounding up the week at DSA

FOOTBALL THOUGHTS THIS WEEK It’s funny how, in the world of college football, everything can feel like it’s spinning a little faster each year. Coaching buyouts skyrocket into eye-popping numbers. Boosters channel fortunes into NIL collectives, hoping that sweet deals for top recruits will keep the pipeline flowing. Meanwhile, fan bases keep the pressure dialed up, demanding wins now—not later. In that frenzy, a new trend has taken root: when the seat under a head coach gets too warm, often it’s not the head coach who’s shown the door but the offensive or defensive coordinator. It’s a cheaper, quicker fix that calms the boosters without obliterating the school’s budget. Yet, like swapping out a single part in a more complex machine, it can also derail continuity.



What keeps my attention, though, is how Oregon’s football program has largely sidestepped these dramatic head coaching purges and frequent coordinator firings. The Ducks have had more than one head coach over the past decade, sure, but each transition has been shockingly smooth, with the overall culture remaining steadfast despite staff changes. It’s an identity rooted in something bigger—a philosophy of shared leadership that permeates the program, from top to bottom. I’ve been reminded of this continuity and holistic approach recently, especially during these quieter moments of the offseason. Maybe it’s the “spring cleaning” mentality, where stripping things down to the essentials helps us see what matters most. For head coach Dan Lanning, that often manifests in him being a dad first and a coach second—going mini-golfing with his sons, cheering them on at the bowling alley. The big-time leadership on Saturdays is there, no question, but those day-to-day glimpses of normalcy put a spotlight on the heart of Oregon’s culture: people. It’s a perspective that echoes principles from Andrew Adeniyi’s The Circle of Leadership. The Ducks aren’t just about top-down mandates. Instead, there’s this loop of accountability and empowerment. Everyone—players, staff, support people—contributes to the success of the program. When a coordinator leaves, the culture doesn’t buckle because it’s not just one person calling the shots. Ideas, strategies, and standards flow among the entire staff. That approach makes a world of difference in recruiting and development, too. You can have the splashiest NIL deal or the highest-rated recruits, but if the environment doesn’t nurture them, it’s all for nothing. Oregon, by contrast, has been turning out bona fide NFL talent at an impressive clip. Critics used to say the Ducks didn’t develop their own—well, players like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Josh Conerly, and Terrance Ferguson are flipping that narrative on its head. Under Lanning and his assistants, these guys have refined their fundamentals, studied film obsessively, and become difference-makers at the next level. Bo Nix might be the most visible example of that transformation, arriving in Eugene with big-time potential but needing the right environment to unlock the mental side of his game. Oregon gave him that runway, and now he’s thriving in the NFL, crediting the Ducks for pushing him beyond just having a strong arm. Then there’s Bucky Irving, who went from “solid prospect” to one of the best young running backs in the league, leaning on improved footwork and pass protection. The secret sauce is clear: a high standard of practice and a culture that demands relentless self-improvement. If you look at the recruiting hauls for 2024 and 2025, the future only gets brighter in Eugene. It’s a buffet of 4-stars and 5-stars—names like Na’eem Offord, Douglas Utu, and Trey McNutt, each capable of reshaping the game at their positions. Oregon’s staff doesn’t just want track stars or big bodies; they want players who’ll embrace the grind and flourish in a system that values leadership at every level. Of course, the coaching carousel won’t stop spinning. A successful program inevitably sees its assistants poached by other schools, while a losing streak can wipe out an entire staff. Right now, Oregon’s name is popping up all over the place: Chris Hampton, Ra’Shaad Samples, and Will Stein all come up in speculation whenever a hot seat opens. Some rumors are just agent-fueled chatter, others might have substance, but that’s the nature of the sport. The key is how the Ducks handle that swirl of change. The same philosophy that fosters player development applies to staff transitions: a culture of openness, collaboration, and shared leadership. Nobody is irreplaceable because no single person is pulling all the strings. People buy in, and that synergy remains, no matter who leaves or who steps in. Heading into spring ball, these ideas take on a fresh energy. Everyone’s watching the quarterback room, of course, because a quarterback competition in Eugene can attract as much attention as a primetime NFL game. But the buzz doesn’t end there—linebackers like Dylan Williams and Devon Jackson might turn heads, and the younger players who waited in the wings have a chance to make their presence known. That’s the fun of spring: we get a preview of how the program’s next chapter will unfold. And through it all, we’d do well to remember the importance of keeping things in perspective. Football’s a passion for many of us—coaches, players, fans, writers—but there’s more to life than a final score. Watching Dan Lanning share family moments reminds us that success on the field doesn’t define a person entirely. Sometimes it’s those mini-golf putts and bowling strikes that refresh our sense of who these coaches really are. So, as the carousel spins and the hype builds for next season, I’m drawn to this steady undercurrent of Oregon’s culture. It’s rooted in real relationships, mutual accountability, and a belief that development is both a physical and mental process. Maybe that’s why this place feels so stable in a college football landscape brimming with quick fixes and big payoffs. When you shape a program around collective leadership, you don’t have to fear the change; you grow through it. That, at its core, is the thread connecting the Ducks’ approach. Whether you’re looking at the red-hot recruiting classes, the staff continuity, the transformation of individual talents, or Dan Lanning’s simple weekend moments with his kids—it all circles back to a bigger picture of who Oregon is. And if the rest of the college football world hasn’t noticed yet, they soon will: sustained success comes from a culture that never loses sight of the human element behind all the headlines and highlight reels.



RECRUITING THOUGHTS THIS WEEK: 2026 Quarterback Jigsaw: Lyons, Curtis, and Williams For the class of 2026, Oregon’s quarterback board is as intriguing as it gets. Jonas Williams is currently committed to the Ducks, but he’s just coming off a visit to USC—and that always raises eyebrows. Lincoln Riley’s track record with quarterbacks (hello, Heisman winners) is tough to ignore. Oregon’s staff, however, is relentless in recruiting, so don’t expect them to go quiet if Williams suddenly seems torn.Jared Curtis remains another top QB target for the Ducks. Elite quarterbacks want a clear path to the starting job; so if Oregon somehow manages to secure both Curtis and Williams in the same cycle, it would be a near-miracle. Most top signal-callers balk at stacking too much talent at once.Ryder Lyons enters the picture differently. Since he plans on taking a two-year mission, he’s not going to land on a college campus until possibly the 2028 season. That timetable all but removes him from any immediate roster logjam. He’s more of a “long-range investment” whose future teammates have yet to be recruited. Recruiting at quarterback is all about nuance—some want immediate opportunity, others don’t mind waiting a year. Oregon’s strategy appears to be balancing both possibilities while keeping a close eye on any shifting alliances, especially if Jonas Williams keeps enjoying high-profile visits elsewhere. Defensive tackle Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui also took a recent trip to USC, causing a bit of a stir. Nothing spikes a fan’s anxiety like a pledge visiting a rival school. But from what I’m hearing, there’s strong evidence to suggest TomTom’s commitment to Oregon is as sturdy as ever. He’s visited USC multiple times, and yes, there’s always a chance the hometown appeal could complicate matters. Still, Oregon’s staff built a rock-solid bond with Topui early, and those relationships often prove decisive in the end. 2027 WR Damani Warren Plans to Visit On the other end of the timeline, keep an eye on Damani Warren, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver from Las Vegas with a four-star rating and top-tier offers galore. He’s already up to 20 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan. Oregon extended one in late January, making them an early mover in his recruitment. Warren’s physical profile alone—length, body control, catch radius—makes him a future nightmare for Pac-12 (and soon, Big-10) secondaries. He’s also got a strong bond with four-star quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, who lives under the same roof. That familiarity can be a huge plus for any program that signs both prospects. Warren says Oregon “stands pretty highly” right now and plans to visit Eugene soon. With wide receivers like Troy Franklin making immediate waves in the NFL, the Ducks have a compelling pitch: come here, hone your craft, and then make a smooth transition to Sundays. Tying it all together is the broader reality that Oregon commits—like Tomuhini Topui and Jonas Williams—will always be tempting targets for marquee programs. The Ducks may have momentum now, but top-tier prospects naturally look around. That’s the essence of high-level recruiting; the only real constant is the swirl of visits and speculation. Topui, I’m not losing sleep over. He’s indicated time and again how comfortable he feels with Oregon. But Jonas Williams is a different story. When a quarterback sees a proven QB whisperer like Lincoln Riley up close, you can’t blame him for weighing his options. Throw in Oregon’s parallel pursuit of Jared Curtis, and you’ve got a cocktail of uncertainty. One thing’s for sure: Dan Lanning and his staff won’t panic. They’ve proven adept at forging relationships that go beyond the usual pitch. If anyone can steady the ship, they can. At the end of the day, “commitment” in recruiting is sometimes more of a placeholder than a guarantee, especially when powerhouse programs come knocking. Fans, media, and even coaches can only sit back and wait—while working overtime to keep those relationships strong. Regardless of who ends up signing on the dotted line, Oregon has shown an uncanny ability to attract and develop talent. It’s never easy, and battles like the ones for Jackson Cantwell, Jonas Williams, and Tomuhini Topui can go right down to the wire. But so long as the Ducks stay proactive, keep forging genuine bonds, and adapt to the revolving door of visits, they’ll remain a prime destination for blue-chip recruits. Stay tuned. If history is any guide, the only certainty is that more twists, turns, and late-breaking offers are just around the corner. That’s the nature of the recruiting world—always dynamic, often unpredictable, and rarely dull. And for all of us following from the outside, it’s what makes this ride as exhilarating as it is nerve-wracking.

