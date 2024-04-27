The upcoming 2024 season has Oregon fans more excited than ever, and for good reason. This year will see the Ducks, riding the momentum built in coach Dan Lanning's first two seasons, debut in the Big Ten following the disbanding of the Pac-12.

There's also the intrigue of the many new additions to the roster. Take any position group and one could make an argument for a newcomer getting serious playing time for this team.

The Ducks' spring game Saturday was a first look for fans at many of those players, as the Green team -- led by two touchdown passes from new QB Dillon Gabriel -- won 28-17 over the White team.

Gabriel, veteran QB transfer from Oklahoma, completed 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards and those two scores.

RELATED: Watch Dan Lanning's press conference after the spring game | Video interviews with QB Dillon Gabriel on Ducks players after spring game

Redshirt freshman QB Austin Novosad took reps for both sides, completing 12 of 22 passes for 177 yards and an interception, and five-star sophomore/UCLA transfer Dante Moore was 11 of 16 for 87 yards.

Jordan James had 7 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown and 5 catches for 73 yards.

Jayden Limar (1-yard), Brison Cobbins (60) and Luke Moga (8) also had touchdown runs.

Justius Lowe and Jay Harris had touchdown receptions.