Top takeaways from Ducks' spring game performance
The upcoming 2024 season has Oregon fans more excited than ever, and for good reason. This year will see the Ducks, riding the momentum built in coach Dan Lanning's first two seasons, debut in the Big Ten following the disbanding of the Pac-12.
There's also the intrigue of the many new additions to the roster. Take any position group and one could make an argument for a newcomer getting serious playing time for this team.
The Ducks' spring game Saturday was a first look for fans at many of those players, as the Green team -- led by two touchdown passes from new QB Dillon Gabriel -- won 28-17 over the White team.
Gabriel, veteran QB transfer from Oklahoma, completed 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards and those two scores.
Redshirt freshman QB Austin Novosad took reps for both sides, completing 12 of 22 passes for 177 yards and an interception, and five-star sophomore/UCLA transfer Dante Moore was 11 of 16 for 87 yards.
Jordan James had 7 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown and 5 catches for 73 yards.
Jayden Limar (1-yard), Brison Cobbins (60) and Luke Moga (8) also had touchdown runs.
Justius Lowe and Jay Harris had touchdown receptions.
Meanwhile, we have our top takeaways from the day ...
Dillon Gabriel looks rusty in Ducks 'debut'
Even though the sixth-year senior has played more snaps than just about anyone on the team, Oklahoma QB transfer Dillon Gabriel didn’t shine like many thought he would on Saturday.
His first touchdown came late in the third quarter with a two-yard completion to Justius Lowe. Before that, there were three separate deep ball attempts that all sailed over his target wideout’s head -- one of which was nearly intercepted by the lurking Aaron Flowers.
Gabriel finished the game completing 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards and a couple touchdowns.
“It went,” Gabriel said when asked how his Autzen debut went. “There’s ups and downs. I think the biggest thing was just getting out there and having fun. I loved how aggressive we were. At times I also think that's where we struggled.”
Despite a few miscues, Gabriel still went out and got his team the win. He led team Green to a late fourth-quarter drive that all but sealed the victory with only 16 seconds remaining.
Gabriel will have an entire summer and fall to continue getting used to his new team before real game action begins.
Too many injuries
It's expected that some injuries occur with the Ducks getting their first opportunity to play a competitive contest in front of fans in Autzen, but unfortunately the injury bug hit fairly hard with a handful of guys needing attention at some point during the game.
To start, linebacker Jerry Mixon needed some attention after suffering an apparent leg injury and needed help off the field. Next was defensive back Kobe Savage who had to leave the field after a hard hit left him shaken up. Wide receiver Traeshon Holden followed with a little bit of attention after getting tackled out of bounds. And finally, DB Dontae Manning had to leave the game and was later seen with his arm in a sling.
“I don’t have any updates yet, but I think we’ll come out of it all right,” coach Dan Lanning said. “Football is football. Is it frustrating for the player? Yes, but football is football. You have a limited amount of time to go out there and play. We’ve got time to be healthy and get through spring.”
