Duck fall camp is underway and along with it brings the best deal of the year for new subscribers. We'll give you 25% off the annual price of a subscription (from $100 down to $75) and throw in a $75 Adidas gift eCard. If you were planning on grabbing some gear anyways, you can come check us out for the next year for free! Below we made a few of our premium items free, so you can check out what we offer.

What do we offer you?

Message Boards - Inside access to Ducks football, basketball, track and field, and more. Join fellow fans on the message boards to talk about potential upcoming and breaking news in team and recruiting. Have a question you want answered? We can go to the source. We also live blog many of the Duck events during the year.

Screenshot of our Recruiting Board

Recruiting - Unlike years of past, recruiting has become a nearly year round endeavor. We provide recruiting updates and tidbits on Duck targets, and commitment and commit impact articles for new Ducks joining the flock. We'll keep you up to date on all the happenings of social media. https://oregon.rivals.com/news/commit-impact-jaylan-jeffers

Interviews - Beyond the readily available media interviews, we like to bring our own one-on-one content, including a bunch of player interview from Media Day (August 2) that are in the process of being released right now.

In-Depth Analysis - We have a group of writers that enjoy talking all aspects of the Ducks, bringing their own perspective to many of the team and recruiting events across the calendar.

DuckSportsAuthority - With SNL and a relentless staff, Ducks fight a PAC-12 talent drain https://t.co/CQV6Xhzqs0 — Dale Newton (@DSH_Newton) August 1, 2019

Professional Photography Galleries - Our dedicated photographer brings great action shots back from many of the Duck sports events during the year (including road games). Come check out his work. We also have other contributors that bring video and photo content to the site. https://oregon.rivals.com/galleries/2669/

Key Details

Offer: Get the first year of an annual subscription at 25% off the normal price. Following successful payment, users with receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store.

Promo Code: Adidas Offer valid while supplies last, and won’t go past 08.24.19 New user accounts: https://oregon.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas

Promotion FAQ