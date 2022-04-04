It was a fair assumption to think that after biding his time last season behind veteran Anthony Brown as a five-star true freshman that Ty Thompson would get his much-anticipated shot to run the Oregon offense this year with Brown moving on.

Then there was the coaching change and the Ducks bringing in veteran SEC QB transfer Bo Nix, who played for new Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham while at Auburn.

Thompson still has as much chance as any to win the Ducks' QB competition, but his path to the job was certainly dealt a significant obstacle with Nix's arrival.

So how did Thompson process all of that?

"I mean, that really doesn't have an effect on my mentality coming in, trying to learn the offense the best I can, just execute the best I can and let the coaches' decisions take care of itself," he said Saturday after practice. "I'll do my best to put myself in the best situation, and whatever they see fit to help the team they'll do."

The redshirt freshman, who was ranked the No. 2 dual-threat QB and No. 10 overall national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, wanted to also emphasize that he and Nix have a supportive and positive relationship.

"Everybody likes to pin the quarterbacks against each other, especially if we're competing, and it will never be that way with me and Bo, even [Jay Butterfield]. Bo, he's done a great job leading the team, coming in humble and hard-working, so I have nothing but good things to say about Bo," Thompson said.