IN HIS OWN WORDS

Villanova: “I love their system. The way that they play, all five guys on the court are locked in. Offensively, everyone on the court can shoot.” Virginia: “I like them a lot. They play very hard and all of the details really matter to them, which is why they win so many games.” Florida: “They have a lot of athletic guys on their team. They push things and let them play offensively and defensively. They get after it and make a lot of plays.” Penn State: “They have a lot of Roman (Catholic High School) guys up there, so I am already really familiar with them. And on both ends they are all locked in." Oregon: “Offensively, their coach just lets them play and they just go out and get to the bucket.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Lundy is set to begin his final travel season with the Team Final unit on the Nike EYBL circuit. But before that, a few schools are expected to see him. “I had in-home visits with Penn State and Oregon. They came to my house last week,” he said. “Penn State is going to come again this week. Florida is going to come to Roman (Catholic HS) on Wednesday, too.”

RIVALS' REACTION