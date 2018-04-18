BURLINGTON, N.J. – Seth Lundy looks primed to see his recruitment take another leap as he completes his travel ball career with the Team Final unit this spring. A 6-foot-5 small forward, the Rivals150 junior impressed at last weekend’s The Scrimmage.
“I bring energy, and I do all of the little things on the court,” he said. “I bring some scoring and defense, too.”
The recruitment of Lundy remains wide open, though he told Rivals.com that Villanova, Virginia, Notre Dame, Seton Hall, Oregon and Maryland have already begun to prioritize him.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Villanova: “I love their system. The way that they play, all five guys on the court are locked in. Offensively, everyone on the court can shoot.”
Virginia: “I like them a lot. They play very hard and all of the details really matter to them, which is why they win so many games.”
Florida: “They have a lot of athletic guys on their team. They push things and let them play offensively and defensively. They get after it and make a lot of plays.”
Penn State: “They have a lot of Roman (Catholic High School) guys up there, so I am already really familiar with them. And on both ends they are all locked in."
Oregon: “Offensively, their coach just lets them play and they just go out and get to the bucket.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Lundy is set to begin his final travel season with the Team Final unit on the Nike EYBL circuit. But before that, a few schools are expected to see him.
“I had in-home visits with Penn State and Oregon. They came to my house last week,” he said. “Penn State is going to come again this week. Florida is going to come to Roman (Catholic HS) on Wednesday, too.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Lundy is the quintessential small forward prospect who can defend multiple positions, knock down timely shots, make the appropriate pass and rebound in traffic.
A strong, tough and competitive wing prospect, the recruitment of Lundy should only improve for the Team Final product in the weeks ahead. He has already started to see programs from both sides of the nation jump into the mix, as Oregon has made him a top recruit on its board. However, Penn State has great connections to the Roman Catholic product, though Virginia, Villanova, Maryland and Seton Hall, among others, remain in the thick, too.