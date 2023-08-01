WATCH: Bo Nix, Bucky Irving and more Ducks talk fall camp, expectations
Oregon had three dozen of its football players speak to reporters Monday at its media day event, as the Ducks prepare for the start of fall camp Wednesday.
We have some of the more notable interviews on video below.
See quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving, wide receivers Troy Franklin, Gary Bryant Jr. and Tez Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae, edge rusher Jordan Burch, defensive backs Dontae Manning and Evan Williams, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, offensive lineman Steven Jones and more.
