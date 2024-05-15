Advertisement
WATCH: DSA catches up with Oregon OLB commit Nasir Wyatt

Oregon coaches Tony Tuioti and A'lique Terry look on as Nasir Wyatt goes through a spring practice on Tuesday. (Matt Moreno | Duck Sports Authority)
Matt Moreno • DuckSportsAuthority
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

SANTA ANA, California — Oregon was the most well-represented program during Tuesday's college showcase at Mater Dei High School in Southern California. The team features plenty of talent, so it makes sense that the Ducks would send a majority of their staff to the school on a big day.

Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi visited Mater Dei earlier in the day while six other coaches made an appearance in the afternoon including co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

Tuioti kept a close watch on recent commit Nasir Wyatt, who decided to pick the Ducks over a number of other programs from across the country earlier in the month.

Wyatt is currently ranked as the No. 47 recruit in the 2025 class by Rivals and is the No. 3-rated prospect in California in the current cycle. Keeping him in the class while he waits to sign with the Ducks will continue to be a priority for the staff, but for now Wyatt remains pleased with his decision and he appreciated the show of support from Oregon's staff on Tuesday.

"It meant a lot just to see everybody come and show love," Wyatt told DuckSportsAuthority after the showcase. " ... It always feels good."

As a top-five prospect at his position, Wyatt had his pick of top programs from around the country. Texas and Tennessee emerged as the other two top contenders alongside Oregon when the time came to make his choice.

