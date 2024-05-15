SANTA ANA, California — Oregon was the most well-represented program during Tuesday's college showcase at Mater Dei High School in Southern California. The team features plenty of talent, so it makes sense that the Ducks would send a majority of their staff to the school on a big day.

Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi visited Mater Dei earlier in the day while six other coaches made an appearance in the afternoon including co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

Tuioti kept a close watch on recent commit Nasir Wyatt, who decided to pick the Ducks over a number of other programs from across the country earlier in the month.