Dylan Williams announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday becoming the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class for the Ducks. The four-star linebacker from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly is the 19th commitment in the class for Dan Lanning, which now holds pledges from four Rivals100 prospects.

Williams exclusively announced his commitment decision with Rivals and national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

