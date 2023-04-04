Full Dan Lanning transcript:

"Back from spring break, first practice out there, guys got to wear pads today, it's fun to see guys suit up and go fly to the ball. I thought there was really good energy at times today, but I also felt like we were a team that came back from two weeks where we weren't really doing as much active work. So it shows up. A lot of mistakes to correct. Right now spring ball is not about scheme, right? It's about playing ball, playing fast, figuring out who can play. I think we've still got to figure out who our players are. Little thinner on offense than we are on defense just from a numbers standpoint, so we've got to be conscientious of that as we rep guys. But we want to continue to maximize as many reps as we can get."

What did you see from Tysheem Johnson at Ole Miss that made him appealing at nickel?

"A guy that's around the ball, makes a lot of plays. I don't think that we have to look at him exclusively as a nickel. I think he's a guy that has position flexibility that we can use at multiple positions, but he's a playmaker. He plays with great effort, is a physical tackler, has blitz ability, so I think all those things were really appealing."