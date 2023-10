Bo Nix led Oregon's second-half surge in its 42-6 win at Stanford, completing 27 of 32 passes for 290 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions while his favorite target Troy Franklin had 7 catches for 117 yards and 2 scores.

Both Nix and Franklin talked after the game, along with running back Jordan James and safety Evan Williams.

Watch those interviews here:

