Ahead of No. 25 Oregon’s Week 3 matchup against No.12 BYU, defensive end D.J. Johnson and cornerback Christian Gonzalez talked to the media after the Ducks' Tuesday morning practice.

They spoke about some of the challenges that a team like BYU presents, and in particular, going up against a dual-threat quarterback in Jaren Hall.

“He’s a twitchy dude. He can run, throw the ball and make any pass so he’ll definitely be a nice challenge for us,” Johnson said.

A reporter pointed out some of the similarities between Hall and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and asked if any of the experience from playing against Bennett would come into play against the Cougars.

“I mean, honestly we go against Bo Nix every day in practice,” Johnson said. “We’ve been going against mobile guys, so we just assume we’ll go against those mobile guys.”

Johnson also touched on what it’ll be like to face a former teammate in Kingsley Suamataia, the offensive tackle and former five-star prospect who transferred to BYU, and what he saw from him when he went against him in practice when Suamataia was a Duck.

“It’s going to be good. Me and Kingsley actually have a pretty good relationship so it’ll be good to see him again,” Johnson said. “When you're the older guy, you usually get the upper hand more times than not.”

One thing that has been emphasized since the Georgia loss was physicality and specifically on the perimeter and Gonzalez talked about working to build a defensive identity in that mold.

“We pride ourselves on being the most physical team, the most physical defense and we just have to keep pushing to improve that," he said.

Oregon has amassed just 2 sacks through two games, mainly due to the offenses that Oregon has faced this season and their style of getting the ball out of their quarterback’s hands quickly.

Johnson, who tallied one of those sacks, talked about what playing a team like BYU could offer to pass rushers like himself.

“It will be good to go against a team that likes to hold the ball for a little longer just so we have the chance to pass rush a little better,” Johnson said. “The way we’ve just played together has been phenomenal and I feel like it’s going to produce a lot of sacks for us overall.”

Watch the full interviews here: