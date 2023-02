Oregon won one of the major recruiting battles decided on National Signing Day as four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, from Southern California, picked the Ducks over USC and other finalists.

Duck Sports Authority was live at his signing ceremony in Gardena, Calif., and you can see our full interview with Pleasant in the link.

Meanwhile, Rivals' Woody Wommack and national recruiting director Adam Gorney reacted to the Ducks' big recruiting win here: