Dan Lanning: "We had some really good moments"

Dan Lanning: "We had some really good moments"

Lanning reflects on the shutout of Purdue and starts the look ahead to Illinois this Saturday.

 • Scott Reed
Four-star 2027 LB on Oregon visit: "Their energy is like no other."

Four-star 2027 LB on Oregon visit: "Their energy is like no other."

Four-star 2027 LB Kaden Henderson talked with Duck Sports Authority about his recent trip for the Ohio State game.

 • Scott Reed
DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 look at win over Purdue

DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 look at win over Purdue

Today on the Inside Read, we take a 3-2-1 look back at the win over Purdue plus a quick look ahead to Illinois.

 • Scott Reed
Fifth Quarter 2024: Purdue

Fifth Quarter 2024: Purdue

Today in the Fifth Quarter, we take a look back at the 35-0 win over Purdue.

 • Scott Reed
Sunday Morning Sidewalk: The sun always rises

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: The sun always rises

Today on the Sunday Morning Sidewalk, musing on how we define whether a win is 'great' or not, plus thoughts on rankings

 • Scott Reed

Published Oct 23, 2024
Wednesday War Room: First Look at Illinois
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
