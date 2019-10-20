Oregon flipped the script vs. Washington from last season, going from a three-point underdog at home to a three-point favorite on the road. Home field advantage is usually seen as a three-point boost, so in reality, Oregon moved about 12 points on a neutral site over last season. Even as a favorite, winning on the road at Husky Stadium is no small feat where UW had gone 23-2 at home since 2016. For much of three quarters, this one had the feel of a game slipping away for Oregon, but with superior conditioning and second half coaching adjustments, Oregon was able to overcome early miscues on Offense and Defense, winning 35-31. Oregon has now won 14 of the last 16 games against Washington, and has won 19 of the last 25 (.760), going back to that fateful play...

Pre-Game

#HuskyHateWeek started off and ended strong with The Duck picking on Harry the Husky all week long. Above is the final tweet in a series of 85 tweets directed at the Husky mascot over the last week. This has become an annual tradition of The Duck, and is definitely worth a look if you get a chance. Although things got a bit more serious during the week among the fans, below is a sample of the playful insults tossed at the Malamutes:

.@Harrythehusky chases squirrels cause he’s too afraid to chase his dreams — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) October 16, 2019

Oregon busted out the "Storm trooper" look for the trip to UW, although it looks like they were pushing it more as a "Winter is coming" Game of Thrones thing based on the tweet above. Under Cristobal Oregon has simplified the uniforms a bit, but have also stayed cutting edge in rolling out a number of combinations. Some superstitious fans were concerned about recent performances in the all-white look, while also forgetting about great games of the past, including this one:

First Quarter

#GoDucks



Spencer Webb’s (@spencer_webb_18) second career TD, the first allowed by UW in the first quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/Iby0xFENBc — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) October 20, 2019

Golden boy. Make it 35 straight games with a TD for QB1. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/0wGXTODSD7 — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 19, 2019

Oregon got off to an impressive start, capped by this 11-yard TD throw from Justin Herbert to Spencer Webb, Webb's second career TD. This was the first time UW had allowed a TD in the first quarter this season. It also marked the 35th straight game that Justin Herbert had thrown a TD, the longest streak in the nation.

#GoDucks



Here is the play @Tdye15dbTroy broke his thumb on. Wrapped it up and played three more quarters. pic.twitter.com/7yYGrYHJMb — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) October 20, 2019

This is worth showing as it was a rare TD allowed in the Red Zone for Oregon, but also because it marked the point that Troy Dye broke his thumb. The Oregon training staff had to stop bleeding from the injury, then put a cast on him (which he later broke), and got him back out on the field. Dude is a warrior, playing three quarters of football with a banged up hand.

Second Quarter

#GoDucks



Jaylon Redd (@CarsonBooyJay21) ties it up in the second quarter on the screen play pic.twitter.com/iH03g4QCrv — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) October 20, 2019

Stay hot 🔥



Jaylon Redd now has a receiving touchdown in six straight games, the longest streak by a Duck since 2010.#GoDucks | @CarsonBooyJay21 pic.twitter.com/iVPDxwKJuS — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 19, 2019

The Ducks gave up 14 points straight before finally getting the offense back on track right before halftime. Herbert found Jaylon Redd on the screen pass to extend Redd's streak to six games with a receiving TD and tie thing up. Oregon likely would have gone to half with this one tied, if not for an ambitious, but questionable timeout spent to try and get the ball back before half.

Third Quarter

#GoDucks



Cyrus Habibi-Likio (@cyri3e) out there hurdling fools. This drive helped spark the comeback from 14 down, and UW helped by using 10 defenders. pic.twitter.com/WL51Tq7lAh — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) October 20, 2019

Near disaster was averted when the offense came back to life again and finished a strong drive with a barreling, hurdling run by Cyrus Habib-Likio. CHL has emerged over the last few games and is making a serious case to be the premier back in this offense. Washington gets an assist on the play, as they accidentally lined up 10 defenders on the touchdown, which is less than ideal.

#GoDucks



Mycah Pittman (@MycahPittman) scores his first career TD on 4th and three. A memorable one and a favorite play of @coacharroyoTheO pic.twitter.com/7zeCH9CNeX — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) October 20, 2019

First of many. Congrats to @MycahPittman on his first TD as a Duck. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Z5VRUF2jsE — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 19, 2019

After allowing a FG to go down by two scores with just under 19 minutes to go, the offense knew it had to respond. Oregon converted a 4th and 1 from well within their own end of the field, and finished the drive off on another 4th down attempt. Washington had multiple chances to end the game, but could not make the plays when it mattered. Mycah Pittman will have a memorable TD as his first for the Ducks on what is becoming a favorite play of Arroyo and the Ducks.

Fourth Quarter

#GoDucks



Jaylon Redd (@CarsonBooyJay21) gives Oregon the lead 35-31. Oregon had not led since being up 7-0 in the first and overcame a 14-point deficit. pic.twitter.com/BK9nkGmjuh — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) October 20, 2019

Make it eight total touchdowns in the last six games for Jaylon Redd 🔥#GoDucks | @CarsonBooyJay21 pic.twitter.com/aCuKfFsks7 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 19, 2019

The defense really dialed it up after the initial TD surrendered in the third quarter. After that point, Oregon outscored UW 21-3, capped off by Jaylon Redd's second TD of the day. This marked Oregon's first lead since 7-0 in the first quarter. Oregon became the more physical team over the course of the second half, and willed their way to victory. UW made a push after this play, but the Ducks were able to shut them down on 4th and 3 with less than a minute to play.

Post-Game

No quit 😤



Oregon comes back to win from down 14 in the second half for the first time since 2008. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/9zom8PbLOx — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 19, 2019

To put the comeback in perspective, you'd have to go back to 2008 (Mike Bellotti was coach) to find the last time Oregon came back from 14 down in the second half. Oregon trailed Purdue in the third game of the season on the road before pushing the game to overtime and winning in double OT. This team has taken that next step in development and has proven they can get it done on the road.

A broken thumb couldn’t stop the heart and soul of the @oregonfootball defense, Troy Dye. Huge road win for the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/2Ord54eNWP — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 19, 2019

UW will have a bit of bulletin board material for the future, but Troy Dye spoke his mind and disclosed that he broke his thumb and played through it. After commenting on the Ducks superior conditioning, he dropped the dub-down. Washington may not like it, but with the way Oregon is building it's program, there may be nothing the Huskies can do with the game in Eugene next season.

You think these coaches and players trust and love each other? No question. Oregon's program is built on teaching, improving, and buying into a culture. These players played their hearts out and fully understood the importance of this game and rivalry. Even when things looked down, they still dug deep and found a way to win. All wins feel great, but this one had to feel extra special.

Why was Oregon able to outlast the Huskies? Well, this dude (and his staff) have a lot to do with it. Cristobal has brought the SEC mentality to the Pac-12 and it all starts with the conditioning program. Feld and friends have built warriors, but that all took time. This isn't a one year project, the results of today are the work of a couple of years of hard work in the weight room and conditioning field. This man is earning his paycheck and the energy you see here is energy he brings every day.

The celebrations didn't stop until well after the final horn sounded. Oregon players got to live their best life after taking a big W in Seattle and flipping the dubs upside down in celebration. Again, more bulletin board material for the future, but I don't think this squad cares.

How much heart and soul do these guys pour into this game? The video above is worth a thousand words. Cyrus has had a coming out party the last few games and should remain a key piece of the overall rushing attack, no longer just a goal line specialist.

Pac-12 Standings

Oregon with a two-game lead over second place Oregon State (not a typo), and three-games over all other North Division foes.



With five games left to play, Oregon is currently favored in all remaining match ups and likely only have to win 3 of the next 5 to lock up the north. pic.twitter.com/xwKmQO8ttU — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) October 20, 2019