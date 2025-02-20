Thursday Roundup: Power Shifts, Recruiting Buzz, and basketball

FOOTBALL NOTES FROM THE WEEK: This week at Duck Sports Authority, the conversations centered on the changing landscape of college football—both at Oregon and beyond. From the potential elimination of spring games to the Ducks' record-breaking NFL Combine presence, the latest coaching hire, and the shifting power dynamics in the College Football Playoff, one theme emerged: adaptation. Whether it’s coaches, players, or programs, those who fail to adjust are the ones left behind. The Spring Game Debate: A Short-Sighted Move? Spring football is a critical part of college programs, yet discussions among FBS coaches about replacing it with structured Offseason Training Activities (OTAs) highlight how quickly the sport is moving toward an NFL-style model. While OTAs may provide roster management benefits, they do little to stop transfer portal movement—players will still leave if they want to, and tampering isn’t going anywhere. The real consequence of eliminating spring games? Further alienating fans.



Advertisement

For years, these scrimmages have been one of the most accessible ways for fans—especially those who can’t afford season tickets—to engage with their teams. At Oregon, the spring game isn’t just about player development; it’s a tradition that fosters a deep connection between the program and its passionate supporters. The sport is already dealing with backlash over NIL, the transfer portal, and realignment—cutting out the spring game only widens the gap between fans and the game they love. If college football keeps pushing toward an NFL-like structure, some fans may decide to simply watch the real thing. Oregon’s Record-Breaking NFL Combine Class: A Testament to Development One of the biggest stories of the week was Oregon’s staggering 12-player presence at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, a new program record. This milestone is more than just a number—it’s proof that Oregon isn’t just recruiting top talent but developing players for the next level at an elite rate. From quarterbacks to linemen to skill players, the Ducks’ representation at the Combine spans nearly every position, showing that player development in Eugene is a legitimate selling point. The likes of Dillon Gabriel, Jordan James, Tez Johnson, and Josh Conerly Jr. will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities in Indianapolis, reinforcing the message that if you want to get to the NFL, Oregon is one of the best places to be. For recruits, this is a powerful pitch. The Ducks aren’t just producing pros—they’re maximizing potential. In a college football world where player movement is constant and NIL is a major factor, Oregon’s development pipeline is its biggest long-term advantage. A Homerun Coaching Hire: Ross Douglas Joins the Staff While the players are making headlines, Oregon’s coaching staff made a splash of its own. Dan Lanning’s hire of Ross Douglas as the new wide receivers coach looks like a move with significant upside. Douglas brings NFL experience, having worked under Bill Belichick, and he proved his ability to develop a passing attack at Syracuse, where he helped lead the nation’s No. 1 passing offense. His rapid rise in the coaching ranks speaks to his football acumen, and at Oregon, he’ll have a stacked wide receiver room to work with. The hire also raises questions about the future of Ra’Shaad Samples, an elite recruiter with deep Texas ties. While Samples has been linked to Texas’ vacant running backs coach job, there’s no strong indication yet that he’s leaving. Dan Lanning made this hire with a full view of his staff, and if Oregon can retain Samples, it would be a major win in the long run. College Football’s Power Shift: The SEC and Big Ten Take Control Beyond Oregon, the broader landscape of college football is shifting once again, with reports surfacing that the SEC and Big Ten are working behind the scenes to reshape the College Football Playoff. The result? A system that increasingly marginalizes the Big 12, ACC, and any remaining hope for Group of Five schools to compete for a national title. This moment has been building for years. When the Pac-10 nearly expanded to 16 teams in 2010, there was an opportunity to establish a stable, structured future for the sport. Instead, reactive leadership and short-term thinking allowed the SEC to dictate the course of college football. Now, we’re left with a playoff system that all but guarantees the richest and most powerful programs dominate, while others scramble for limited spots. Oregon, safely positioned in the Big Ten, will have its path to contention, but the sport is undeniably moving toward an era where two super-conferences dictate the championship race. The dream of a truly competitive, national college football landscape is fading, replaced by something resembling an NFL-lite model. As we close the week, Oregon finds itself at an interesting crossroads. The program is thriving in player development, making smart coaching hires, and positioning itself well for the future. Yet, at the same time, college football is undergoing changes that could reshape its identity. The Ducks are lucky to be in a strong conference, but the sport as a whole is trending toward an era where only the biggest brands will have a realistic shot at a national title. Meanwhile, the push toward an NFL-like model continues, whether it’s eliminating spring games or further centralizing power in the SEC and Big Ten. Oregon is built to compete at the highest level, but the game itself is evolving rapidly. The question is no longer just about whether the Ducks can win championships—it’s about what college football will look like when they do.



RECRUITING NOTES FROM THE WEEK: Ducks Making Moves in Key Battles Ducks Making Moves in Key Battles With spring practices on the horizon, Oregon’s recruiting efforts remain in full swing as the Ducks continue to make waves with top prospects in multiple classes. From rising 2027 safety Myles Baker to five-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster’s accelerated timeline, Oregon’s recruiting strategy is taking shape. Here’s a breakdown of the biggest storylines from this week’s recruiting developments. Myles Baker Talks Oregon Offer, Plans Spring Visit One of the most intriguing names in the 2027 recruiting cycle is Myles Baker, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety out of Sierra Canyon (CA). Ranked No. 19 at his position and No. 219 nationally, Baker recently received an offer from Oregon after a conversation with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Baker, who holds eight offers, including Georgia, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Washington State, expressed excitement over Oregon’s interest and will visit Eugene for a spring practice. His decision will factor in Oregon’s academic programs, coaching philosophy, and team culture. While it’s early in his recruitment, Baker labeled Oregon as one of his dream schools. Ducks Emerge as Contenders for 2026 DB Ryan Gilbert Oregon is ramping up its Texas recruiting efforts, and 2026 defensive back Ryan Gilbert has taken notice. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect out of Mesquite (TX) recently decommitted from Texas A&M, and the Ducks wasted no time extending an offer. Since then, he’s added offers from Baylor, Memphis, Tulane, and Washington. Gilbert’s ability to excel in man coverage and his multi-sport athleticism make him an intriguing prospect. He recently had a positive conversation with co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who emphasized Gilbert’s potential fit in Oregon’s defensive scheme. With a growing list of suitors, Gilbert’s recruitment remains highly competitive, but Oregon is in a strong position. Oregon in the Mix for Five-Star WR Ethan "Boobie" Feaster Feaster, a standout wide receiver from DeSoto (TX), has reclassified from the 2027 to the 2026 class, expediting his recruitment. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has already amassed an elite stat line, including 57 receptions for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Oregon made Feaster’s top 12, but securing his commitment will be a challenge. Wide receivers coach Ross Douglas and Ra’Shaad Samples’ Texas ties could play a key role in Oregon’s pursuit, but programs like Texas, Alabama, and LSU remain strong contenders. Feaster’s decision will hinge on relationships, offensive fit, and development, making the coming months crucial for the Ducks. Kodi Greene Still Locked in with Ducks Despite Texas Push One of Oregon’s biggest commitments in the 2026 cycle, Mater Dei (CA) offensive tackle Kodi Greene, remains solid despite Texas making a push. Greene, who committed to Oregon in August, has a strong bond with offensive line coach A’lique Terry and has scheduled his official visit for June 6-9. While Texas and Florida continue to make offers, Greene’s involvement in Oregon’s recruiting efforts suggests his commitment is firm. Unless something drastic changes, the Ducks seem poised to hold onto one of the country’s top linemen. Other Key Recruiting Notes: Chris Henry (WR, 2026) – Oregon will host Henry on June 13 for an official visit. With Miami, USC, and Ohio State also in the mix, the Ducks must make a strong impression. Brandon Arrington (DB, 2026) – Texas A&M and USC remain front-runners, but Oregon is expected to receive an official visit. Elbert Hill (DB, 2026) – The five-star prospect will visit Oregon for spring practice on April 19, a key opportunity for the Ducks to solidify their standing.

Shavar Young (DB, 2026) – Despite being committed to Clemson, Oregon has increased communication, though flipping him remains a long shot. Nick Abrams (LB, 2026) – The four-star linebacker will visit Eugene on April 19. A former teammate of Oregon signee Brandon Finney, Abrams could be a key addition to Oregon’s defensive future. Oregon continues to solidify its recruiting footprint in key states like California and Texas, making aggressive pushes for elite talent. While some battles remain uphill, the Ducks are positioning themselves as serious contenders in multiple high-profile recruitments. As spring visits approach, these relationships will be critical in shaping Oregon’s 2026 and 2027 classes.

