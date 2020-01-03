For the fourth time in 11 years, Oregon ended the season playing in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl Game. Oregon was looking for their third consecutive win in the bowl, with a chance to move their all-time record to 4-4. Standing in the way was the Big Ten runner-up, Wisconsin. A familiar foe, Oregon defeated Wisconsin in 2012, 45-38. Unlike the previous game, scoring was expected to be much lower and the game was essentially a pick em' with Wisconsin being a less than a field goal favorite.

Rose Bowl Week

The festivities started on Thursday at Disneyland, a chance for some of the players to let loose a bit and enjoy being a kid again. Players had their own favorite rides, but others (mostly offensive linemen) spent little time at Disneyland, not wanting to walk an extensive distance. One of the funnier moments involved a group of Poly players getting stuck on a ride when the ride didn't have enough momentum to climb the hill. The players had a good chance to chat, until the employees came to rescue the players from the ride.

On Friday, Oregon got their shot to chow down at Lawry's Prime Rib in Beverly Hills. Joining the prime rib on the menu was mash potatoes with gravy, creamed corn, a specialty salad, and apple pie with ice cream for dessert. Shane Lemieux had a great experience as the one chosen to make the ceremonial first cut, delivering the food to Coach Cristobal. Bryson Young also helped with the preparation of the dinner salad.

Saturday was highlighted by a trip out to the Santa Monica Pier. The Ducks had a chance to ride more rides and play some carnival games. The events of the Rose Bowl along with practice every day made for some long, but memorable days for the players. A few even highlighted the Pier as one of their favorite places to visit.

On Sunday night, the Ducks headed out to Lucky Strike to spend more time with teammates. On the agenda was bowling and a number of others games, including pool. This was the final activity of the game lead up, and after this the team focused solely on the media day, the walk-through, team meetings, and the game.

Pre-Game

Oregon football does my work for me, just watch the video above. Tells the entire story of what Oregon football is about.

Not only does Oregon give their players a chance to shine in the promotional bits, they also integrate the personality of the players into their moments. In the above video, Holland gets to have fun in front of the camera and Oregon continues to market itself to future players. Holland, a big fan of anime, was able to do a Kamehameha, a fireball move from Dragon Ball Z.

Mike Pittman may have just finished his excellent career as a USC Trojan, but that didn't stop him from showing up in a Duck jersey to support his brother Mycah. Mycah was able to see his brother win a Rose Bowl in person, and Mike ended up returning the favor on Wednesday. Family over everything, it isn't just a saying.

Plenty of familiar faces on the sidelines, we got some pictures of Duck great athletes Tinker Hatfield, Nick Reed, Anthony Newman, and Dennis Dixon. Others we didn't catch till post game, but you'll see a few more down below. Nick "Thor" Reed now flies the B-2 Bombers out of Missouri and was in charge of coordinating the B-2 flyover at the Rose Bowl. Everything went off without a hitch, and I'm sure the Air Force enjoyed the additional publicity.

Speaking of the flyover, you can see the B-2 flying above the Rose Bowl. Cards were placed on the seats of all 90,000+ seats and as the end of the National Anthem was played, everyone held their cards above their heads to form a huge American Flag like pattern. In years past, you would just see the colors of the schools displayed on these overhead shots, from the fans in the stands.

First Quarter

Oregon won the opening toss and executed a perfectly scripted opening drive. Hunter Kampmoyer became a big weapon, and while he missed one catch, he showed how well Oregon utilized the tight end. Had Breeland not gotten injured, this offense would have been a lot deadlier, and there would have likely been less complaints from some of the fans. Justin Herbert finished off the drive with a quarterback keeper into the end zone, putting the Ducks up 7-0. Oregon had an ugly set of plays following their first touchdown, which included giving up a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown. The following play, Justin Herbert didn't see the linebacker and threw it straight into the Badger player's arms, giving Wisconsin the ball near the 30 yard line. Fortunately for the Ducks, the defense held Wisconsin to a field goal, but a touchdown lead turned into a 10-7 deficit rather quickly.

Second Quarter

In a defensive battle, Oregon made the next big play as Troy Dye was able to strip Jonathan Taylor. Deommodore Lenoir was in the right place at the right time and was able to recover the fumble. Oregon wasn't able to capitalize on the drive, but this play showed the opportunistic nature of this defense, and points to the technical work put in to make these turnovers happen (they weren't gifted).



Oregon made a second big defensive play in the second quarter as Kayvon Thibodeaux was able to get home to the QB and force pressure on him which resulted in a Thomas Graham interception. Graham returned it to the 33-yard line to set up the second Duck touchdown drive of the day.

Following a couple big plays, Herbert called his own number and threw a massive stiff arm on the Wisconsin defensive back, trotting into the end zone for his second rushing score of the day. At this point, Herbert had doubled his rushing touchdown total on the season. Oregon looked poised to take the lead into the halftime, but a poorly executed kickoff coverage gave Wisconsin great field position and they were able to convert a couple big fourth-down conversions on the way to a 17-14 halftime lead. To top it off, Wisconsin would receive the ball following the break.

Third Quarter

The third quarter became a bit of an anomoly, as Oregon only possessed the ball for less than two minutes. Additionally, due to a massive special team play, it would be over 73 minutes between actual snaps for the Oregon offense. In a game changing play, the Wisconsin punter failed to properly handle the snap, dropping it forward, where Brady Breeze was able to one-hand the ball off the turf and race to the end zone. It was a bit of a flash back for Breeze as he scored into the same end zone that he had sat in during the 2015 Rose Bowl game, watching Tony Washington run back a fumble for a touchdown.

Fourth Quarter

Wisconsin would not go away quietly, scoring a touchdown to go back up 24-21. Following the touchdown, Oregon failed to do much on offense, giving the ball back to a Wisconsin team facing an already tired Oregon defense. Oregon dug deep and stopped the Badgers short of the end zone, forcing a field goal for a 27-21 Duck deficit. Brady Breeze made another major impact as he forced a fumble from a Wisconsin wide receiver and Bryson Young was able to recover the fumble at the 30 yard line, giving the offense another shot to go out and win this one. Herbert responded with his third rushing touchdown of the night, made possible by some elite wide receiver blocking thrown by Johnny Johnson and Mycah Pittman.

Here is the moment of the final snap of the 2020 Rose Bowl, Oregon celebrates a 28-27 victory over Wisconsin. The Ducks have now won three straight Rose Bowls and have a lifetime record of 4-4 in the bowl.

Post-Game

Here are some of the clips of Cristobal celebrating with the team following the Rose Bowl victory. Cristobal chalks up his first major bowl victory and can now fully back up the culture that he preached. Oregon went head-to-head playing bully ball and took down a great Wisconsin team. Not only is recruiting looking up, but the lessons of the seniors will undoubtedly be passed down to the other classes.

More famous Ducks out there celebrating, here we captured Tyrell Crosby and Justin Hollins during after the game, and got them to throw up an "O". Crosby and Hollins were both on the field for the last Rose Bowl victory, and both experienced the downturn in 2017. Now playing in the NFL, it had to be a special moment to see the seniors on this team help turn the program around and return Oregon to a place among the elite college football programs.

Another Duck great was (obviously) there, and here he is making his way out of the locker room following the "cooling off" period for the victors. This was the time that Coach Cristobal had to do his post-game speech to the team and the initial celebration in the locker room.

An epic celebration continued from the field to the locker room, and was still going over half an hour past the players leaving the field. Here is a photo of some of the key defensive players along with DC Andy Avalos getting a moment in with the Leishman Trophy. Oregon will add that to the trophy case along with recent trophys from 2012 and 2015.

To cap things off, Cristobal made sure to thank everyone, including the fans, for helping make 2019-20 an extremely successful season. It's the small details like this that have made Oregon a program that will reload instead of rebuild. Cristobal and staff have now added coaching cred to their already recruiting street cred and will be come a serious contender in the years to come.

UA All-American Game

For Oregon, the fun wasn't quite over after the game. They had some potential good news being made public on January 2nd at the Under Armour All-American Bowl as 4* DB Dontae Manning made his college choice known.

The Ducks just got themselves a BALLHAWK!



