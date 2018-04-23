“It was also a great game between team thunder and lightning going back and forth between the two. The post-game meal and interaction with players and coaches was also a great time. Got to ask important questions in terms of recruiting and got a lot of good feedback.”

“The visit to Oregon this last weekend was great, I had a lot of fun interacting with the coaches, talking to the other recruits and having a lot of fun with the photo shoot,” said Jordan. “It was one of my favorite visits by far to any college.

Class of 2020 pro-style quarterback Caleb “CJ” Jordan made a trip down from Clackamas (Ore.) to Eugene on Saturday joining recruits and fans for the Ducks’ annual spring game. Duck Sports Authority caught up with him afterwards to get his thoughts.

Each of the more than four dozen visiting prospects had the opportunity to try on Duck gear and have their photos taken, something that was a big hit.

“My favorite part of the trip overall was the photo shoot, getting to try on the incredible uniforms that Oregon has, gave me a great feeling and a feeling of hope of my dreams which is to play college football at a high level,” said Jordan.

Key to the recruitment of any prospective student-athlete is buy-in from their parents, something the Oregon staff under Mario Cristobal is keenly aware of.

“My dad Anthony Jordan came along with me,” said Jordan. “He said it was a great experience for him just being able to see me having a great time with everything that was going on and how he was able to interact with coaches and talk more about the whole recruiting process.”

Having just completed his sophomore season, recruitment is just starting to heat up for the 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete. He currently holds offers from Portland State and Howard, with many more to come.

“After talking with Coach Arroyo and asking him a few question he let me know that over the next two years he knows what he wants to see from me,” said Jordan. “He feels that over the next two years my play will sky rocket and I’ll be ready for the next level and I’ll have the opportunity to play there when the time is right. This has also been a dream of mine.”

Jordan is on the road for another recruiting trip right away.

“This coming weekend my last visit I’ll be visiting Cal, and then heading into the summer with four to five camps that I still have to decide on,” said Jordan.

C.J. Jordan is a player many teams, including the Oregon Ducks will be tracking closely during his junior season. He has a chance to develop into a very good college quarterback.