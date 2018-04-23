

Oregon has had Rancho Cucamonga running back Sean Dollars on the top of their board for a long time for obvious reasons. He is fast, strong and agile with great vision and balance. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete has the potential to be a college standout and has the offers to prove it. This past weekend the Ducks had an opportunity to put their best foot forward when the Rivals100 playmaker made a trip to Eugene to experience their annual spring game. “On this trip it was very fun, and I was excited to actually watch a game,” said Dollars. “The highlight of the weekend was really talking to the players and chopping it up with the coaches.”

Dollars, Cajon QB Jayden Daniels and Rancho CB Mark Perry Tom Corno

For Oregon football, the weekend was big on many levels. The current team, with its revamped staff led by Mario Cristobal, had the opportunity to showcase itself in front of more than 20,000 Duck fans. At the same time, nearly five dozen recruits were in Autzen Stadium soaking in the action. Numerous Pro Ducks were also on hand including honorary team captains Tennessee Titan Marcus Mariota and San Francisco 49er DeForest Buckner. LaGarrette Blount, fresh off signing a contract with the Detroit Lions, was in town as well. The former Duck running back star was another highlight for the nation’s No. 59-ranked overall prospect. “Meeting LaGarrette Blount was a big deal for me,” confessed Dollars. “I use him on Madden and it’s crazy to take motivation from him.” The admiration seemed to be reciprocal.

This is the definition of a baller! One of the coldest RB’s in the country!! Pull up at @oregonfootball lil bro @SeanDollars https://t.co/KzKvArsaRP — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) April 22, 2018