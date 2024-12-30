DSA Inside Read: Oregon offense vs. Ohio State defense

Oregon RB Jordan James talks about his big season, freshness, versatility and connectedness with Noah Whittington.
Josh Conerly talks about the growth in the offensive line this season, the strength of the offense, ahead of Rose Bowl.
Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel reflects on his birthday, the Rose Bowl, and the value of the connections he has created.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein talks about the differences in the Oregon offense, Ohio State defense.
For many Oregon players, the Rose Bowl is not just a game; it’s the realization of a dream.
